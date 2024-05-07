Elsight Enhances the Indago 4 Uncrewed Aerial System with Robust and Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) Communications

After integration with Elsight Halo, the Indago 4 completed its first BVLOS (beyond visual line-of-sight) flight with enhanced capabilities for wider situational awareness

OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During a strategic collaboration exercise, Elsight's (ASX: ELS) Halo connectivity platform was rapidly integrated with Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Indago 4 Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) to complete BVLOS (beyond visual line-of-sight) flights with enhanced capabilities and expanded operational reach.

At the heart of this integration lies Elsight's Halo, a highly reliable communication system. By seamlessly aggregating diverse IP links—public cellular, private cellular, satellite, and SDR radio—the Halo ensures uninterrupted connectivity even in the most challenging environments. Whether it's disaster response, surveillance, or remote inspections, the Indago 4 now operates with unparalleled reliability for continuous connectivity and transmission of video and data to the command-and-control center.

Incorporating Elsight's solution enhances the Indago 4's wireless dispersion capabilities for maintaining robust communication links across varying terrains, obstacles, and distances with ensured uninterrupted data flow such as real-time video feeds or critical telemetry data.

"We designed the Halo to provide real-time situational awareness in difficult defense and public safety scenarios," said Roee Kashi, Co-founder and CTO of Elsight. "Ultimately, field commanders need to make strategic decisions at any moment and should have the widest 'lens' possible with all the critical information. Now with our integration, the Indago 4 becomes the 'eyes' of any commander and the control center."

