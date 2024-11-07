Elsight, the leader in UAV & UGV connectivity, wins the Australian Financial Review Customer Champions Award

Elsight Chief Executive Officer Yoav Amitai said, "Elsight's selection must be credited to the outstanding value proposition we provide our customers which includes connection confidence for their unmanned aerial and ground vehicles with pathways to regulatory approval and business advantages to scale."

Elsight partners with drone manufacturers and operators to become part of their overall design and has kept its entry price at an affordable level enabling companies to start small and grow such as delivery operator DroneUp who serves the U.S. giant retail chain Walmart.

Elsight's inclusion in the AFR Customer Champions List caps a year of significant achievement for the company as it adds serving military and first responder markets around the world. The company's Halo platform offers drone operators and manufacturers exceptionally robust and reliable connectivity for beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS) missions.

By creating an aggregated, bonded multi-link of public or private LTE or 5G cellular communication, drones benefit from uninterrupted missions even in remote, inaccessible and expansive areas. If necessary, Halo can integrate with satellite and radio technologies in areas of weak cellular coverage.

Mr. Amitai said that its Halo allowed customers to reach their targets more efficiently without the use of human observers in BVLOS flights and to scale their business by requiring only one operator to fly many drones.

"In designing the Halo, Elsight has taken into account both growing regulatory requirements in many jurisdictions and the needs of our customers to scale. We offer our expertise in all aspects of this nascent UAV/UGV market and our customers have been very reciprocal in their appreciation."

Elsight (ASX: ELS) delivers Connection Confidence with proprietary bonding connectivity that incorporates both software and hardware elements to deliver reliable, secure, high bandwidth communications - even in the most challenging areas for stationary, portable, or actively mobile situational requirements. Elsight provides robust, secured connectivity to unmanned aerial and ground systems manufacturers, operators, and integrators globally.

