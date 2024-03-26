Eltek Announces Filing of 2023 Annual Report

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK ) , a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, announced today that it filed its annual report, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The annual report is available on the Company's website at www.nisteceltek.com . Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is an Israeli leading company in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com

Investor Contact

Ron Freund

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+972-3-939-5023

