Eltek Ltd. Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Revenues were $9.1 million
  • Operating profit was $0.3 million
  • Profit before tax was $1.0 million.
  • Net profit was $0.8 million or $0.13 per fully diluted share
  • Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $0.5 million
  • Repair of the damaged production line was completed and production has returned to normal capacity

"While we were able to record revenues of $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, our revenues and operating profit was affected by the fire that broke out at our plant in Petach-Tikvah. The fire was extinguished, but completely shut down the production phase carried out in one of our production departments. Within a period of approximately two weeks we managed to employ an alternative process using other machines and renewed partial deliveries to customers while prioritizing critical orders. As of today, our production levels are at normal volume," said Eli Yaffe, CEO of Eltek.

"As a result of the fire, our ability to supply finished products to our customers was impaired, resulting in lower than planned sales and increased costs. We are currently discussing with the insurance company the amount of compensation for the damages we incurred," further explained Mr. Yaffe.

"During July, we renewed our shelf registration statement which will permit us to raise up to $20 million. The registration statement is intended to enable us to raise capital at a time when market conditions and our share price will be appropriate," concluded Mr. Yaffe.

Second Quarter 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $9.1 million, compared to $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2021;

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.7 million (18% of revenues) compared to $2.4 (26% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021;

Operating profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.3 million compared to operating profit of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2021;

Financial income for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.6 million compared to financial expenses of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Financial income resulted from the erosion of the NIS against the US dollar.

Profit before income tax for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.0 million compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2021;

Net profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.8 million or $0.13 per fully diluted share compared to net profit of $0.9 million or $0.16 per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2021;

Second Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was a $0.8 million (9% of revenues) compared to EBITDA of $1.4 million (16% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021;

First six months of 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for the first six months of 2022 were $18.8 million, compared to $16.3 million in the first six months of 2021;

Gross profit for the first six months of 2022 was $3.6 million (19% of revenues) compared to $3.5 (22% of revenues) in the first six months of 2021;

Operating profit for the first six months of 2022 was $1.0 million compared to operating profit of $1.2 million in the first six months of 2021;

Financial income for the first six months of 2022 was $732,000 compared to financial income of $20,000 in the first six months of 2021. Financial income resulted from the erosion of the NIS against the US dollar.

Profit before income tax for the first six months of 2022 was $1.7 million compared to $1.2 million in the first six months of 2021;

Net profit for the first six months of 2022 was $1.4 million or $0.24 per fully diluted share compared to net profit of $1.2 million or $0.20 per fully diluted share in the first six months of 2021;

First six months of 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA for the first six months of 2022 was a $1.9 million (10% of revenues) compared to EBITDA of $2.1 million (13% of revenues) in the first six months of 2021;

Conference Call

Today, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 8:30am Eastern Time (15:30pm Israel Time, 5:30am Pacific Time), Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Ron Freund, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States:            1-866-860-9642

Israel:                         03-918-0691

International:              +972-3-918-0691

To Access a Replay of the Call

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is an Israeli leading company in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to expected results in future quarters, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

About our Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

(Tables follow)

Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands US$, except per share data)













Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021





















Revenues

9,089

9,132

18,844

16,337

Costs of revenues

(7,411)

(6,743)

(15,205)

(12,806)

Gross profit

1,678

2,389

3,639

3,531












Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,306)

(1,332)

(2,598)

(2,332)

R&D expenses, net

(26)

(10)

(44)

(10)

Operating profit

346

1,047

997

1,189












Financial income (expenses), net

611

(84)

732

20

Other income (loss), net

-

-

-

(2)

Profit before income tax 

957

963

1,729

1,207












Tax expenses

204

35

344

50

Net Profit 

753

928

1,385

1,157












Earnings per share









Basic and diluted net profit per ordinary share

0.13

0.16

0.24

0.20












Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute









basic net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,850

5,840

5,846

5,840












Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute









diluted net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,850

5,871

5,846

5,868

Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands US$)













June  30,

December  31,







2022

2021














Assets




















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

8,246

9,283





Receivables:   Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts

8,533

7,021





                     Other

762

798





Inventories 

5,079

4,893





Prepaid expenses 

385

586
















Total current assets

23,005

22,581
















Long term assets









Restricted deposits

202

226





Severance pay fund

59

66





Deferred tax assets and long term tax receivables, net

2,842

3,563





Operating lease right of use assets

7,833

8,979





Total long term assets

10,936

12,834
















Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation

6,213

7,368
















Total Assets

40,154

42,783
















Liabilities and Shareholder's equity




















Current liabilities









Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts

723

708





Accounts payable: Trade

4,310

4,044





                            Other

3,471

3,577





Short-term operating lease liabilities

859

931
















Total current liabilities

9,363

9,260
















Long-term liabilities









Long term debt, excluding current maturities

3,136

3,921





Employee severance benefits

306

344





Long-term operating lease liabilities

7,093

8,186
















Total long-term liabilities

10,535

12,451
















Equity









Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000
shares, issued and outstanding 5,849,678 at June 30, 2022 and
5,840,357 at December 31, 2021

5,305

5,296





Additional paid-in capital

22,862

22,846





Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

1,364

3,716





Capital reserve

1,404

1,287





Accumulated deficit

(10,688)

(12,073)





Shareholders' equity

20,247

21,072





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

40,145

42,783





Eltek Ltd.

Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

(In thousands US$)











Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

Three months ended

Six months ended



June  30,

June  30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



Unaudited

Unaudited





















GAAP net Income 

753

928

1,385

1,157

Add back items:




















Financial expenses (income), net 

(611)

84

(732)

(20)

Income tax expenses 

204

35

344

50

Depreciation and amortization

445

442

880

885

Non-GAAP EBITDA

791

1,489

1,877

2,072













































Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Statement of  Cash flow

(In thousands US$)













Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021












Cash flows from operating activities:




















Net Income

753

928

1,385

1,157












Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net









 cash flows provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

445

442

880

886

Stock-based compensation

64

67

117

73

Decrease in deferred tax assets and long term tax receivable

194

9

335

16



703

518

1,332

975












Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets

(8)

20

(4)

24

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(1,140)

(1,482)

(2,300)

1,546

Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

165

315

83

95

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(57)

252

(731)

(250)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

301

(211)

786

(411)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses

(204)

44

302

(279)

Increase (decrease)  in employee severance benefits, net

(2)

(4)

-

(10)



(945)

(1,066)

(1,864)

715












Net cash provided by operating activities

511

380

853

2,847























Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchase of fixed assets

(326)

(331)

(615)

(538)

Restricted deposits

(1)

(154)

(1)

(154)

Net cash used in investing activities

(327)

(485)

(616)

(692)























Cash flows from financing activities:









Short- term bank credit, net

-

-

-

(377)

Exercise of options

-

-

25

-

Repayment of long-term loans from bank

(144)

(38)

(258)

(77)

Proceeds from long-term loans

-

3,062

-

3,062

Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables

(3)

(274)

(7)

(285)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(147)

2,750

(240)

2,323












Effect of translation adjustments

(845)

118

(1,034)

(44)












Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(808)

2,763

(1,037)

4,434












Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

9,054

6,406

9,283

4,735












Cash and cash equivalents at period end

8,246

9,169

8,246

9,169

