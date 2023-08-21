Eltek Ltd. Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenues were $11.0 million , 21% up over Q2 2022

, 21% up over Q2 2022 Operating profit was $1.4 million , 300% up over Q2 2022

, 300% up over Q2 2022 Profit before tax was $1.6 million (2022 Q2 - $1.0 million )

(2022 Q2 - ) Net income was $1.3 million or $0.22 per fully diluted share, 74% up over Q2 2022

or per fully diluted share, 74% up over Q2 2022 As of June 30, 2023 cash and cash equivalents amounted $8.3 million , after full repayment of bank loans.

"We are proud to announce our strong second quarter results for 2023, with a growth of 21% in sales compared to the same quarter last year. The second quarter is characterized by a relatively low number of working days due to holidays. Despite this, we managed to achieve $11 million in sales," said Eli Yaffe, CEO of Eltek.

"Throughout the quarter, we continued to experience the demand for our high-end, high-reliability products. In light of the continued demand for our products, we continue our efforts to recruit employees and to procure and install new machines that will enable us to increase manufacturing capacity," continued Mr. Yaffe.

"Earlier this month, we were informed by the Ministry of Environmental Protection that it rejected our claim to reduce the clean air penalty imposed on us. Therefore, we have provided a full allowance for this penalty in our Q2 interim financial statements and recorded a one-time expense in the amount of $0.35 million," concluded Mr. Yaffe.

Second Quarter 2023 GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $11.0 million, compared to $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2022;

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $3.0 million (27% of revenues) compared to $1.7 million (18% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022;

Operating profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.4 million compared to operating profit of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2022;

Profit before income tax for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.6 million compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2022;

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.3 million or $0.22 per fully diluted share compared to net income of $0.8 million or $0.13 per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2022;

Second Quarter 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.7 million (15.3% of revenues) compared to EBITDA of $0.8 million (8.7% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022;

First Six Months 2023 GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for the first six months of 2023 were $22.5 million compared to $18.8 million in the first six months of 2022;

Gross profit for the first six months of 2023 was $6.0 million (26% of revenues) compared to $3.6 million (19% of revenues) in the first six months of 2022;

Operating profit for the first six months of 2023 was $3.0 million compared to operating profit of $1.0 million in the first six months of 2022;

Financial income for the first six months of 2023 was $0.4 million compared to financial income of $0.7 million in the first six months of 2022. Financial income primarily results from the erosion of the NIS against the US dollar.

Profit before income tax for the first six months of 2023 was $3.5 million compared to $1.7 million in the first six months of 2022;

Net profit for the first six months of 2023 was $2.9 million or $0.49 per fully diluted share compared to net profit of $1.4 million or $0.24 per fully diluted share in the first six months of 2022;

First Six Months 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA for the first six months of 2023 was a $3.6 million (16% of revenues) compared to EBITDA of $1.9 million (10% of revenues) in the first six months of 2022;

About our Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is an Israeli leading company in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to expected results in future quarters, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited, in thousands US$, except per share data)





































































Three months ended

Six months ended







June 30,

June 30,







2023

2022

2023

2022











































Revenues

11,043

9,089

22,513

18,844



Costs of revenues

(8,091)

(7,411)

(16,546)

(15,205)

























Gross profit

2,952

1,678

5,967

3,639

























Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,543)

(1,306)

(2,960)

(2,598)



R&D expenses, net

(15)

(26)

(24)

(44)

























Operating profit

1,394

346

2,983

997



Financial income (expenses), net

190

611

477

732

























Income before income tax

1,584

957

3,460

1,729



Taxes on income

271

204

585

344

























Net income

1,313

753

2,875

1,385

























Earnings per share:



















Basic and diluted net profit per ordinary share

0.22

0.13

0.49

0.24



Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute basic net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,908

5,850

5,879

5,846



Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute diluted net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)



5,943



5,850



5,897



5,846



























Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands US$)























June 30,

December 31,



2023

2022





Assets

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

8,330

7,366 Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts

11,383

10,116 Other

733

282 Inventories

5,688

5,130 Prepaid expenses

326

504 Total current assets

26,460

23,398









Long term assets:







Restricted deposits

-

202 Severance pay fund

56

59 Deferred tax assets and long term tax receivables, net

1,808

2,496 Operating lease right of use assets

6,742

7,156 Total long term assets

8,606

9,913









Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation

6,399

7,674









Total Assets

41,465

40,985









Liabilities and Shareholder's equity

















Current liabilities:







Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts

-

702 Accounts payable: Trade

4,690

4,793 Other

6,352

4,133 Short-term operating lease liabilities

788

846









Total current liabilities

11,830

10,474









Long-term liabilities:







Long term debt, excluding current maturities

-

2,768 Employee severance benefits

288

280 Long-term operating lease liabilities

6,058

6,443









Total long-term liabilities

6,346

9,491









Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares of NIS 3.0 par value – Authorized: 10,000,000 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; Issued and outstanding: 5,907,715 shares at June 30, 2023 and 5,849,678 shares at December 31, 2022

5,353

5,305 Additional paid-in capital

23,113

22,862 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

140

1,189 Capital reserve

1,681

1,537 Accumulated deficit

(6,998)

(9,873) Total shareholders' equity

23,289

21,020 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

41,465

40,985

Eltek Ltd. Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations (In thousands US$)















































Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022





































GAAP net Income

1,313

753

2,875

1,385

Add back items:





































Financial expenses (income), net

(190)

(611)

(477)

(732)

Income tax expenses

271

204

585

344

Depreciation and amortization

301

445

630

880

Non-GAAP EBITDA

1,695

791

3,613

1,877



Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Cash flow (Unaudited, in thousands US$)















































Three months ended

Six months ended







June 30,

June 30,







2023

2022

2023

2022

























Cash flows from operating activities:









































Net Income

1,313

753

2,875

1,385



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows



















provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization

301

445

630

880



Stock-based compensation

72

64

144

117



Decrease in deferred tax assets and long term tax receivable

260

194

566

335







633

703

1,340

1,332

























Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets

11

(8)

(22)

(4)



Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(1,896)

(1,140)

(1,784)

(2,300)



Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

214

165

(311)

83



Decrease (increase) in inventories

(496)

(57)

(809)

(731)



Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(307)

301

105

786



Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses

629

(204)

1,477

302



Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net

17

(2)

22

-







(1,828)

(945)

(1,322)

(1,864)

























Net cash provided by operating activities

118

511

2,893

853















































Cash flows from investing activities:



















Purchase of fixed assets

(406)

(326)

(711)

(615)



Insurance Proceeds

2,000

-

2,000

-



Restricted deposits

192

(1)

192

(1)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

1,786

(327)

1,481

(616)















































Cash flows from financing activities:



















Exercise of options

299

-

299

25



Repayment of long-term loans from bank

(1,768)

(144)

(3,348)

(258)



Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables

-

(3)

-

(7)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,469)

(147)

(3,049)

(240)

























Effect of translation adjustments

(164)

(845)

(361)

(1,034)

























Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

271

(808)

964

(1,037)

























Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

8,059

9,054

7,366

9,283

























Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

8,330

8,246

8,330

8,246





