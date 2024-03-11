Eltek Ltd. Reports Full year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), today announced its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenues : Full-year revenue soared to a record $46.7 million in 2023, representing 18% year-over-year growth. This remarkable growth is attributed to our increased production capacity and to our continued commitment to delivering high-quality PCB solutions to our valued customers.

: Full-year revenue soared to a record in 2023, representing 18% year-over-year growth. This remarkable growth is attributed to our increased production capacity and to our continued commitment to delivering high-quality PCB solutions to our valued customers. Profitability : Net income reached $6.4 million in 2023, reflecting almost two times 2022 net income. EBITDA reached $8.6 million , a 91% increase compared to $4.5 million in 2022. This substantial growth underscores the efficiency of our operations, strategic initiatives, and the unwavering trust our customers place in Eltek.

: Net income reached in 2023, reflecting almost two times 2022 net income. EBITDA reached , a 91% increase compared to in 2022. This substantial growth underscores the efficiency of our operations, strategic initiatives, and the unwavering trust our customers place in Eltek. Earnings per Share (EPS) : Diluted EPS jumped to $1.07 in 2023, an increase of 93% compared to 2022. This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our team and the effectiveness of our business strategies.

: Diluted EPS jumped to in 2023, an increase of 93% compared to 2022. This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our team and the effectiveness of our business strategies. Q4 Highlights: Revenue climbed to $12.3 million in Q4, marking an 18% increase from the same period last year. Net income for the quarter reached $1.3 million and EBITDA for the quarter reached $2.4 million .

Driving Growth and Innovation:

Eltek's success stems from a multi-pronged approach:

Innovation: Our relentless pursuit of innovation has allowed us to stay at the forefront of technological advancements, meeting the evolving needs of the defense, aerospace, and medical industries.

Customer Focus: Building strong, long-lasting relationships with our customers has been a cornerstone of our success. We understand the unique challenges faced by the defense, aerospace and medical sectors, and our tailored solutions have contributed to our customers' success.

Operational Efficiency: Eltek continues to invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing processes and quality control measures, ensuring the production of reliable and high-performance PCBs.

Market Trends and Outlook:

The PCB industry is experiencing dynamic shifts, driven by advancements in technology and evolving market demands. As Eltek primarily operates in the defense, aerospace and medical sectors, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the following market trends:

Increasing Demand for Advanced Electronics: The defense and aerospace industries are witnessing a growing need for sophisticated electronic components, driving the demand for high-performance PCBs. Eltek's focus on innovation aligns perfectly with this trend.

Emphasis on Reliability and Quality: With critical applications in defense, aerospace and medical devices, reliability and quality are non-negotiable. Eltek has consistently delivered PCB solutions that meet the stringent standards of these industries, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner.

Global Supply Chain Challenges: The industry has faced challenges related to the global supply chain. Eltek has proactively managed these challenges through strategic partnerships and diversified sourcing, ensuring minimal impact on our operations.

Management Statement:

Eli Yaffe, CEO of Eltek, stated, "We are thrilled to report a very strong fourth quarter and year, surpassing all financial targets and solidifying our position as a leader in the PCB market. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, the trust of our valued partners and the unwavering support of our shareholders. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to navigate the evolving industry landscape and continue delivering exceptional value to all shareholders. The defense, aerospace and medical industries present significant opportunities and Eltek is well-positioned to capitalize on them.

Our decision at the start of 2022 to allocate $15 million in an investment plan for expanding and enhancing our manufacturing capabilities aligns seamlessly with the existing robust demand for our products. Presently, a material portion of the investment plan has either been implemented or is currently in the installation phase. These investments will facilitate the augmentation of our production capacity, improve our operational efficiency and enhance our technological capabilities."

Ron Freund, CFO of Eltek added: "During February 2024, we raised $10 million in equity before expenses. We are grateful for the trust given by the investors who participated in the offering. We are committed to the continued growth of the Company, and we intend to use the funds raised for the expansion of our production capabilities as well as for working capital needs."

2023 Full Year GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for 2023 were $46.7 million compared to $39.7 million in 2022.

Gross profit for 2023 was $13.1 million (28% of revenues) compared to $8.3 million (21% of revenues) in 2022.

Operating profit for 2023 was $7.3 million compared to operating profit of $3.0 million in 2022.

Financial income for 2023 was $0.4 million compared to financial income of $0.9 million in 2022.

Net profit for 2023 was $6.4 million or $1.07 per fully diluted share compared to net profit of $3.2 million or $0.55 per fully diluted share in 2022.

2023 Full Year Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA for 2023 was a $8.6 million (18% of revenues) compared to EBITDA of $4.5 million (11% of revenues) in 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $12.3 million compared to $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.5 million (28% of revenues) compared to $2.2 million (21% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.0 million compared to operating profit of $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $0.3 million compared to financial income of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The financial expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023, derive primarily from the erosion of the US Dollar against the NIS during the quarter.

Net profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.3 million or $0.22 per fully diluted share compared to net profit of $0.8 million or $0.14 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was a $2.4 million (19% of revenues) compared to EBITDA of $1.2 million (12% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

(Tables follow)

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands US$, except per share data)





































































Three months ended

Twelve months ended







December 31,

December 31,







2023

2022

2023

2022











































Revenues

12,321

10,479

46,695

39,650



Costs of revenues

(8,865)

(8,267)

(33,593)

(31,380)

























Gross profit

3,456

2,212

13,102

8,270

























Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,405)

(1,348)

(5,722)

(5,207)



Research and development expenses, net

(49)

(15)

(85)

(92)

























Operating profit

2,002

849

7,295

2,971

























Financial income (expenses), net

(334)

100

422

887

























Profit before income tax

1,668

949

7,717

3,858

























Tax expenses

337

144

1,364

664

























Net Profit

1,331

805

6,353

3,194















































Earnings per share:



















Basic net profit per ordinary share

0.22

0.14

1.08

0.55

























Diluted net profit per ordinary share

0.22

0.14

1.07

0.55

























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute



















basic net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,977

5,850

5,902

5,848

























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute



















diluted net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

6,074

5,850

5,956

5,848





Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands US$)















































December 31,

December 31,















2023

2022





























Assets









































Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents

9,278

7,366











Short-term bank deposits

2,862

-











Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts

10,898

10,116











Other

689

282











Inventories

6,135

5,130











Prepaid expenses

245

504

































Total current assets

30,107

23,398

































Long term assets:



















Restricted deposits

-

202











Severance pay fund

57

59











Deferred tax assets and long term tax receivables, net

1,098

2,496











Operating lease right of use assets

6,555

7,156











Total long term assets

7,710

9,913

































Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation

9,354

7,674

































Total Assets

47,171

40,985

































Liabilities and Shareholder's equity









































Current liabilities:



















Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts

-

702











Accounts payable: Trade

7,503

4,793











Other

5,689

4,133











Short-term operating lease liabilities

789

846

































Total current liabilities

13,981

10,474

































Long-term liabilities:



















Long term debt, excluding current maturities

-

2,768











Employee severance benefits

447

280











Long-term operating lease liabilities

5,871

6,443

































Total long-term liabilities

6,318

9,491

































Shareholders' equity:



















Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued

and outstanding 6,020,693 at December 31, 2023 and 5,849,678 at

December 31, 2022

5,443

5,305











Additional paid-in capital

23,587

22,862











Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

783

1,189











Capital reserve

1,900

1,537











Accumulated deficit

(4,841)

(9,873)











Total shareholders' equity

26,872

21,020











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

47,171

40,985













Eltek Ltd. Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliation (In thousands US$)















































Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,

December 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022





































GAAP Net Income

1,331

805

6,353

3,194

Add back items:





































Financial expenses (income), net

334

(100)

(422)

(887)

Income tax expenses

337

144

1,364

664

Depreciation and amortization

388

357

1,317

1,541

Non-GAAP EBITDA

2,390

1,206

8,612

4,512













































Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands US$)















































Three months ended

Twelve months ended







December 31,

December 31,







2023

2022

2023

2022

























Cash flows from operating activities:









































Net Income

1,331

805

6,353

3,194



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows



















provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization

388

357

1,317

1,541



Stock-based compensation

147

62

363

250



Decrease in deferred tax assets and long term tax receivable

304

151

1,302

653







839

570

2,982

2,444

























Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets

(1)

3

(23)

11



Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(211)

(446)

(1,010)

(3,941)



Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

55

42

(169)

437



Decrease (increase) in inventories

(283)

(463)

(1,139)

(806)



Increase (decrease) in trade payables

958

380

989

1,543



Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses

(507)

402

707

972



Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net

139

(36)

172

(25)







150

(118)

(473)

(1,809)

























Net cash provided by operating activities

2,320

1,257

8,862

3,829















































Cash flows from investing activities:



















Purchase of fixed assets

(1,246)

(571)

(2,432)

(3,027)



Repayment from insurance

-

-

2,000

-



Investment in short-term bank deposits

(2,719)

-

(2,719)

-



Restricted deposits

-

-

192

(2)



Net cash used in investing activities

(3,965)

(571)

(2,959)

(3,029)















































Cash flows from financing activities:



















Exercise of options

535

-

863

25



Dividend distribution

(1,321)

(994)

(1,321)

(994)



Repayment of long-term loans from bank

-

(227)

(3,348)

(669)



Net cash used in financing activities

(786)

(1,221)

(3,806)

(1,638)

























Effect of translation adjustments

404

54

(185)

(1,079)

























Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,027)

(481)

1,912

(1,917)

























Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

11,305

7,847

7,366

9,283

























Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

9,278

7,366

9,278

7,366





