Eltek Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Mr. Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased that our second quarter reflects the return to improved results. We are gratified that despite the global Covid-19 pandemic that resulted in the short supply of various critical raw materials and the related challenges, we were able to grow our top line by 3.9% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and improve our gross margins from 21.6% in Q2 2020 to 25.9% in Q2 2021."

"We are operating in a challenging business environment these days, mainly due to the global supply chain crisis, which was not resolved yet. As previously announced, during 2021 we were impacted by the worldwide shortage of Pyralux AP, a key material produced by DuPont. During the second quarter we were able to obtain authorizations from some of our customers to use alternative raw materials." added Mr. Yaffe.

"During the second quarter we faced price increases for some of our raw materials. In addition, some of our operating expenses are dominated in New Israeli Shekel ("NIS") and were negatively affected due to the devaluation of the US$ against the NIS. Nevertheless these challenges, we were able to improve our gross margin in the second quarter" said Mr. Yaffe.

"We are conducting several R&D programs and making effort to become an innovative industry leader. Eltek is making the necessary operational adjustments to expand our business, improve customer satisfaction, increase revenues, maintain the trend of improved operational results," concluded Mr. Yaffe.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2021 compared to the Second Quarter of 2020

Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $9.1 million compared to revenues of $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2020;

for the second quarter of 2021 were compared to revenues of in the second quarter of 2020; Gross profit increased to $2.4 million (25.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.9 million (21.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020;

increased to (25.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021 compared to (21.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020; Operating profit increased to $944,000 (10.3% of revenues) during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to operating profit of $809,000 (9.2% of revenues)in the second quarter of 2020;

increased to (10.3% of revenues) during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to operating profit of (9.2% of revenues)in the second quarter of 2020; Net profit was $825,000 , or $0.14 per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net profit of $704,000 , or $0.16 per fully diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020;

was , or per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net profit of , or per fully diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020; EBITDA was $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to EBITDA of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020;

was in the second quarter of 2021 compared to EBITDA of in the second quarter of 2020; Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $380,000 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

amounted to in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of in the second quarter of 2020. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 were $9.2 million compared to $4.7 million as of December 31, 2020 .

Highlights for the First Six Months of 2021

Revenues for the first six months of 2021 were $16.3 million compared to $17.9 million in the first six months of 2020;

for the first six months of 2021 were compared to in the first six months of 2020; Gross profit was $3.5 million (21.5% of revenues) compared to gross profit of $3.7 million (20.6% of revenues) in the first six months of 2020;

was (21.5% of revenues) compared to gross profit of (20.6% of revenues) in the first six months of 2020; Operating profit was $1.1 million compared to operating profit of $1.4 million in the first six months of 2020;

was compared to operating profit of in the first six months of 2020; Net profit was $1.0 million , or $0.18 per fully diluted share compared to net profit of $1.2 million , or $0.28 per fully diluted share in the first six months of 2020;

was , or per fully diluted share compared to net profit of , or per fully diluted share in the first six months of 2020; EBITDA was $2.0 million in the first six months of 2021, compared to EBITDA of $2.2 million in the first six months of 2020;

was in the first six months of 2021, compared to EBITDA of in the first six months of 2020; Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $2.8 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $2.9 million in the first six months of 2020.

Conference Call

Today, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Alon Mualem, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States: 1-888-723-3164

Israel: 03-9180691

International: +972-3-9180691

At:

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

5:00 a.m. Pacific Time

15:00 p.m. Israel Time

A replay of the call will be available through the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed and will be archived for 30 days.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is the Israeli leader in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiaries in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to statements regarding expected results in future quarters, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Alon Mualem

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+972-3-9395023

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands US$, except per share data)





















Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2021 2020

2021

2020































Revenues

9,132 8,792

16,338

17,949

Costs of revenues

(6,765) (6,892)

(12,827)

(14,246)

Gross profit

2,367 1,900

3,511

3,703



















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,413) (1,095)

(2,421)

(2,284)

R&D expenses, net

(10) 4

(10)

2

Operating profit

944 809

1,080

1,421



















Financial expenses, net

(84) (83)

20

(139)

Other income, net

- -

(3)

-

Profit before income tax

860 726

1,097

1,282



















Tax expenses

(35) (22)

(50)

(38)

Net Profit

825 704

1,047

1,244



















Earnings per share















Basic and diluted net profit per ordinary share

0.14 0.16

0.18

0.28



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute















basic net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,840 4,380

5,840

4,380



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute















diluted net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,871 4,380

5,868

4,380

























































Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands US$)





















June 30, December 31,













2021 2020

























Assets

































Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

9,169 4,735









Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts

7,388 9,062









Other

784 700









Inventories

3,904 3,704









Prepaid expenses

422 619



























Total current assets

21,667 18,820



























Long term assets















Restricted deposits

215 62









Severance pay fund

63 64









Operating lease right of use assets

8,801 8,948









Total long term assets

9,079 9,074



























Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation

6,893 7,263



























Total Assets

37,639 35,157



























Liabilities and Shareholder's equity

































Current liabilities















Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts

502 676









Accounts payable: Trade

3,881 4,452









Other

3,499 3,831









Short-term operating lease liabilities

806 742



























Total current liabilities

8,688 9,701



























Long-term liabilities















Long term debt, excluding current maturities

4,125 1,495









Employee severance benefits

323 338









Deferred tax liabilities

99 84









Long-term operating lease liabilities

8,085 8,272



























Total long-term liabilities

12,632 10,189



























Equity















Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 5,840,357

5,296 5,296









Additional paid-in capital

22,846 22,846









Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

2,975 3,153









Capital reserve

1,267 1,084









Accumulated deficit

(16,065) (17,112)









Shareholders' equity

16,319 15,267









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

37,639 35,157



































































Eltek Ltd.

Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

(In thousands US$)



















Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2021 2020

2021

2020





Unaudited

Unaudited































GAAP net Income (loss)

825 704

1,047

1,244

Add back items:

































Financial expenses, net

84 83

(20)

139

Income tax expense

35 22

50

38

Depreciation and amortization

442 391

885

786

Non-GAAP EBITDA

1,386 1,200

1,962

2,207

























































Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Cash flow (In thousands US$)





















Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2021 2020

2021

2020



















Cash flows from operating activities:

































Net Income

825 704

1,047

1,244



















Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net















cash flows provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

442 391

886

786

Stock-based compensation

170 17

183

43

Revaluation of long term loans

- (6)

-

4

Increase in deferred tax liabilities

9 6

16

12





621 408

1,085

845



















Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets

20 1

24

(4)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(1,482) 280

1,546

149

Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses

315 49

95

187

Decrease (increase) in inventories

252 27

(250)

248

Decrease in trade payables

(211) (113)

(411)

(370)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses

44 17

(279)

538

Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net

(4) 24

(10)

40





(1,066) 285

715

788



















Net cash provided by operating activities

380 1,397

2,847

2,877





































Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of fixed assets

(331) (250)

(538)

(454)

Restricted deposits

(154) (58)

(154)

(58)

Net cash used in investing activities

(485) (308)

(692)

(512)





































Cash flows from financing activities:















Short- term bank credit, net

- (326)

(377)

(765)

Repayment of short- term shareholder loan

- (571)

-

(571)

Repayment of long-term loans from bank

(38) (35)

(77)

(108)

Proceeds from long-term loans

3,062 1,141

3,062

1,141

Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables

(274) (152)

(285)

(304)

Net cash used in financing activities

2,750 57

2,323

(607)



















Effect of translation adjustments

119 47

(44)

21



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,764 1,193

4,434

1,779



















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

6,406 2,214

4,735

1,628



















Cash and cash equivalents at period end

9,169 3,407

9,169

3,407





















SOURCE Eltek Ltd.