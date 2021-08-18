Eltek Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

- Revenues of $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2020

- Gross profit of $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2020

- Net profit of $825,000 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net profit of $704,000 in the second quarter of 2020

- Achieved EBITDA of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, or 15.2% of total sales compared to EBITDA of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020

- Cash and cash equivalents as of June 20, 2021 were $9.2 million

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Mr. Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased that our second quarter reflects the return to improved results. We are gratified that despite the global Covid-19 pandemic that resulted in the short supply of various critical raw materials and the related challenges, we were able to grow our top line by 3.9% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and improve our gross margins from 21.6% in Q2 2020 to 25.9% in Q2 2021."

 "We are operating in a challenging business environment these days, mainly due to the global supply chain crisis, which was not resolved yet. As previously announced, during 2021 we were impacted by the worldwide shortage of Pyralux AP, a key material produced by DuPont. During the second quarter we were able to obtain authorizations from some of our customers to use alternative raw materials." added Mr. Yaffe.

"During the second quarter we faced price increases for some of our raw materials. In addition, some of our operating expenses are dominated in New Israeli Shekel ("NIS") and were negatively affected due to the devaluation of the US$ against the NIS. Nevertheless these challenges, we were able to improve our gross margin in the second quarter" said Mr. Yaffe.

"We are conducting several R&D programs and making effort to become an innovative industry leader. Eltek is making the necessary operational adjustments to expand our business, improve customer satisfaction, increase revenues, maintain the trend of improved operational results," concluded Mr. Yaffe.  

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2021 compared to the Second Quarter of 2020

  • Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $9.1 million compared to revenues of $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Gross profit increased to $2.4 million (25.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.9 million (21.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Operating profit increased to $944,000 (10.3% of revenues) during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to operating profit of $809,000 (9.2% of revenues)in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Net profit was $825,000, or $0.14 per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net profit of $704,000, or $0.16 per fully diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020;
  • EBITDA was $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to EBITDA of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $380,000 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 were $9.2 million compared to $4.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

Highlights for the First Six Months of 2021

  • Revenues for the first six months of 2021 were $16.3 million compared to $17.9 million in the first six months of 2020;
  • Gross profit was $3.5 million (21.5% of revenues) compared to gross profit of $3.7 million (20.6% of revenues) in the first six months of 2020;
  • Operating profit was $1.1 million compared to operating profit of $1.4 million in the first six months of 2020;
  • Net profit was $1.0 million, or $0.18 per fully diluted share compared to net profit of $1.2 million, or $0.28 per fully diluted share in the first six months of 2020;
  • EBITDA was $2.0 million in the first six months of 2021, compared to EBITDA of $2.2 million in the first six months of 2020;
  • Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $2.8 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $2.9 million in the first six months of 2020.

Conference Call

Today, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Alon Mualem, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States:                     1-888-723-3164
Israel:                                   03-9180691
International:                      +972-3-9180691

                 At:

                  8:00 a.m. Eastern Time 
                  5:00 a.m. Pacific Time 
                15:00 p.m. Israel Time

A replay of the call will be available through the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed and will be archived for 30 days.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is the Israeli leader in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiaries in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to statements regarding expected results in future quarters, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Alon Mualem
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
+972-3-9395023

Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands US$, except per share data)











Three months ended

Six months ended


June  30,

June  30,


2021

2020

2021

2020















Revenues

9,132

8,792

16,338

17,949

Costs of revenues

(6,765)

(6,892)

(12,827)

(14,246)

Gross profit

2,367

1,900

3,511

3,703









Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,413)

(1,095)

(2,421)

(2,284)

R&D expenses, net

(10)

4

(10)

2

Operating profit

944

809

1,080

1,421









Financial expenses, net

(84)

(83)

20

(139)

Other income, net

-

-

(3)

-

Profit before income tax 

860

726

1,097

1,282









Tax expenses

(35)

(22)

(50)

(38)

Net Profit 

825

704

1,047

1,244









Earnings per share







Basic and diluted net profit per ordinary share

0.14

0.16

0.18

0.28









Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute







basic net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,840

4,380

5,840

4,380









Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute







diluted net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,871

4,380

5,868

4,380




























Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands US$)











June  30,

December  31,






2021

2020












Assets
















Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

9,169

4,735




Receivables:   Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts

7,388

9,062




                     Other

784

700




Inventories 

3,904

3,704




Prepaid expenses 

422

619













Total current assets

21,667

18,820













Long term assets







Restricted deposits

215

62




Severance pay fund

63

64




Operating lease right of use assets

8,801

8,948




Total long term assets

9,079

9,074













Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation

6,893

7,263













Total Assets

37,639

35,157













Liabilities and Shareholder's equity
















Current liabilities







Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts

502

676




Accounts payable: Trade

3,881

4,452




                            Other

3,499

3,831




Short-term operating lease liabilities

806

742













Total current liabilities

8,688

9,701













Long-term liabilities







Long term debt, excluding current maturities

4,125

1,495




Employee severance benefits

323

338




Deferred tax liabilities

99

84




Long-term operating lease liabilities

8,085

8,272













Total long-term liabilities

12,632

10,189













Equity







Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 5,840,357

5,296

5,296




Additional paid-in capital

22,846

22,846




Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

2,975

3,153




Capital reserve

1,267

1,084




Accumulated deficit

(16,065)

(17,112)




Shareholders' equity

16,319

15,267




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

37,639

35,157

































Eltek Ltd.

Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

(In thousands US$)









Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

Three months ended

Six months ended


June  30,

June  30,


2021

2020

2021

2020


Unaudited

Unaudited















GAAP net Income (loss)

825

704

1,047

1,244

Add back items:
















Financial expenses, net 

84

83

(20)

139

Income tax expense 

35

22

50

38

Depreciation and amortization

442

391

885

786

Non-GAAP EBITDA

1,386

1,200

1,962

2,207




























Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Statement of  Cash flow

(In thousands US$)











Three months ended

Six months ended


June  30,

June  30,


2021

2020

2021

2020









Cash flows from operating activities:
















Net Income

825

704

1,047

1,244









Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net







 cash flows provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

442

391

886

786

Stock-based compensation

170

17

183

43

Revaluation of long term loans 

-

(6)

-

4

Increase in deferred tax liabilities

9

6

16

12


621

408

1,085

845









Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets

20

1

24

(4)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(1,482)

280

1,546

149

Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses

315

49

95

187

Decrease (increase) in inventories

252

27

(250)

248

Decrease  in trade payables

(211)

(113)

(411)

(370)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses

44

17

(279)

538

Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net

(4)

24

(10)

40


(1,066)

285

715

788









Net cash provided by operating activities

380

1,397

2,847

2,877


















Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of fixed assets

(331)

(250)

(538)

(454)

Restricted deposits

(154)

(58)

(154)

(58)

Net cash used in investing activities

(485)

(308)

(692)

(512)


















Cash flows from financing activities:







Short- term bank credit, net

-

(326)

(377)

(765)

Repayment of short- term shareholder loan

-

(571)

-

(571)

Repayment of long-term loans from bank

(38)

(35)

(77)

(108)

Proceeds from long-term loans

3,062

1,141

3,062

1,141

Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables

(274)

(152)

(285)

(304)

Net cash used in financing activities

2,750

57

2,323

(607)









Effect of translation adjustments

119

47

(44)

21









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,764

1,193

4,434

1,779









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

6,406

2,214

4,735

1,628









Cash and cash equivalents at period end

9,169

3,407

9,169

3,407









SOURCE Eltek Ltd.

