Eltek Sets Earnings Release Date and Conference Call to Report First Quarter 2026 Results on May 19, 2026

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality printed circuit boards, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Eltek's financial results will be released over the news wires and will be posted on its corporate website at: http://www.nisteceltek.com .

On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Ron Freund, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States: 1-866-860-9642

Israel: 03- 9180691

International: +972-3-9180691

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

15:30 p.m. Israel Time

A replay of the call will be available through the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed and will be archived for 30 days.

About Eltek

Eltek – 'Innovation Across the Board', is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and is an Israeli leading company in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high-quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com

Investor Contact

Ron Freund

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+972-3-939-5023

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881148/Eltek_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Eltek Ltd.