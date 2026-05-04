Elysian Softech Announces Mastermind - A Platform For Developing AI Agents Using Simple Prompts

Every business can now describe its processes in plain English and Mastermind builds a complete infrastructure of AI agents, workflows, and integrations into existing systems without code

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysian Softech, a leader in developing AI agents for businesses, has announced today at the AI Agent Conference 2026 in New York, an innovative platform that allows any organization, regardless of a technology team, to create a complete and customized AI system from a prompt in just plain language. The Mastermind platform enables the development of AI agents in a fast, simple, and inexpensive way compared to existing AI engines. A medical clinic, a real estate chain, a hotel – each can now describe their processes in words, and Mastermind builds a whole infrastructure of AI agents, workflows, and integrations into existing systems for them.

Elysian Softech's founders-Yuri Paikin (right) and Tomer Paz. Credit Elysian Softech

Until now, building a custom AI system was reserved for large corporations. A medium-sized business that wanted to automate a customer service process had to hire developers, product managers, a QA team, and an integration team. The cost often amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars and development took months. Mastermind flips this equation entirely.

How does it work?

The user describes the business need in a simple prompt. Mastermind analyzes the description, builds an agent architecture, defines workflows, connects to existing systems, and generates a complete AI infrastructure without a single line of code from the customer's side. It's not a chatbot. This is a complete organizational engine that builds AI agents at a fraction of the time and cost.

Mastermind is optimized to work in conjunction with Plexa, Elysian Softech's omnichannel, which is currently used by hundreds of customers.

Along with the announcement of Mastermind, Elysian Softech said that the company is in the process of raising $15 million funding round. The funding is intended to accelerate Mastermind's development and expand deployment to additional organizations around the world, with a focus on the U.S. market.

"Mastermind doesn't build a single AI agent – it builds an entire array: agents, data, processes, testing, and integrations," says Tomer Paz, CEO and CTO of Elysian Softech. "What an entire development team would do in three months, Mastermind achieves based solely on a description that the client writes in words. It's not just another AI tool it's an infrastructure that replaces an entire R&D department for custom AI applications that aligned with regulatory, security, and visibility requirements."

Beyond process automation, Mastermind is designed to solve one of the most critical commercial challenges businesses face: losing leads due to slow response, lack of personalization, and non-utilization of existing customer data.

"Our goal is to increase the conversion rates of businesses and companies by tens of percent," Paz adds.

About Elysian Softech

Elysian Softech is an Israeli start-up company, that focuses on developing smart AI agents for businesses. The company's Plexa solution is currently used by hundreds of customers around the world.

For press inquiries and additional information:

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www.elysian-softech.com

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SOURCE Elysian Softech