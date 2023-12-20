The ground-breaking all-in-one security fogging system for homes and businesses will bolster Enviroblind's security offerings throughout the West Coast

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leading technology group developing and supplying wireless, cloud-based security solutions for homes and businesses, today announced its partnership with Enviroblind, one of California's leading installers of security shutters for over 45 years, to offer MyShield, the standalone security fog-generating intruder intervention system, to their business and residential customers across the west coast of the U.S.

Enviroblind Partners with Essence Group to Add MyShield Intruder Intervention Solution to its Security Offerings

"We are excited to expand our US-based partnerships by providing customers with a comprehensive security approach that combines proactive intrusion response with intervention capabilities to effectively stop break-ins," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "Through our collaboration with Enviroblind, business and residential property owners will now be able to stop intruders from penetrating vulnerable points of entry. MyShield empowers individuals to bolster their security measures by safely removing threats quickly and from a distance for added peace of mind."

MyShield is the first all-in-one, LTE-M-connected intruder detection and intervention security fog generator. It utilizes cellular IoT networks, and can be used as a standalone app-based solution, or integrated into existing security and professional monitoring systems. The award-winning proprietary security fog generator fills a room with a veil of harmless yet disorienting fog in about 30 seconds, forcing intruders off premises before they can cause harm to people or property. Easy-to-install, the battery-powered system includes an integrated passive infrared motion (PIR) detector, high-definition video camera with recording capabilities, and two-way voice communication to ensure verification prior to deployment. Multiple MyShield solutions can also be daisy-chained together to cover multiple rooms and larger areas.

"The security landscape is constantly evolving with new challenges arising every day. At Enviroblind we are committed to offering solutions that make our customers feel safe and secure knowing their home or business is equipped with the most advanced security technology to stave off threats," said James Frazier, General Manager of Enviroblind. "We are thrilled to be offering Essence's MyShield alongside our existing security products to enhance customer safety like never before so families, homes, and businesses remain protected and monitored at all times."

With over four decades of experience, Enviroblind's exterior security shutters and screens have protected countless homes, families, and businesses against threats of burglary and vandalism by cutting off vulnerable access points and deterring thieves from entering a properties windows and doors. Now, coupled with MyShield, Enviroblind customers can enjoy an additional layer of security for residential and commercial properties, with a 'first responder' to force intruders out of premises when a break-in occurs. MyShield devices are available for purchase and installation through Enviroblind.

"Security threats against home and business owners continue to evolve, leaving them unprepared to protect themselves against the continuing wave of burglaries and theft," said Yaniv Amir, President of Essence USA. "By providing solutions that actively intervene with burglaries, security providers like Enviroblind are adding real value to the services they provide their customers with."

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

About Enviroblind

Established in 1977, Enviroblind is California's leading installer for Security Shutters and Retractable Screens providing an innovative, attractive, and effective solution for security protection for homes and businesses.

For more information: https://www.enviroblind.com/

