ENvizion Medical is under a new owner, Targeting U.S. Healthcare Market Expansion

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Capital Anstalt, a prominent investor known for its successful ventures in the United States and globally, has finalized the acquisition of all operating assets and IP of ENvizion Medical Ltd., including ENvizion Medical Inc., based in Arlington Heights, Illinois, USA.

Following this transaction, ENvizion Medical Inc. will operate as a privately held entity, independent from its former parent company, ENvizion Medical Ltd., which was previously publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

ENvizion Medical Inc. specializes in the enteral feeding tube navigation market, addressing challenges associated with blind insertions and radiography-based methods. The company has developed a revolutionary feeding tube navigation system designed for precise placement in adult patients.

The FDA 510(k)-cleared ENvue system comprises an electro-mechanical device integrated with software and enteral feeding tubes. Utilizing electromagnetic technology, the device creates personalized body maps of patients, enabling precise tube placement in the stomach or small intestine via oral or nasoenteric routes.

"Unlike competing products, the unique ENvue system provides simultaneous frontal, lateral, and axial views of actual patient body contours, offering real-time visualization and directional guidance of the enteral feeding tube," explained Dr. Doron Besser, CEO of all ENvizion entities. "This enhances healthcare provider confidence during tube insertion, reducing the risk of lung placement and associated complications."

The ENvue system's innovative electromagnetic tracking technology reduces tube placement procedure times by half compared to current market offerings. This speed is crucial for promptly initiating feeding in critically ill and malnourished ICU patients, eliminating the need for repetitive X-ray confirmations, and lowering radiation exposure and healthcare costs.

ENvizion products are already widely adopted in numerous hospitals across the United States, demonstrating their growing acceptance and integration within the medical community.

Enteral feeding plays a vital role in providing essential nutrition to hospitalized patients unable to tolerate standard food intake methods. Dr. Besser emphasized, "The pioneering ENvue system ensures safe and swift feeding tube placement, contributing to improved outcomes for critically ill patients."

"I am confident that this transaction, supported by our strong management team, will position the company to continue delivering compelling benefits for clinicians, patients, and customers going forward," added Dr. Besser.

About ENvizion Medical Inc:

ENvizion Medical is a privately held company headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois, USA. The company focuses on preventing malnutrition and reducing tube feeding complications, leading to lower healthcare costs and the acceleration of patient recovery.

