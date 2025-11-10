Enzymit Achieves World's First Scaled Cell-Free Production of Hyaluronic Acid

Enzymit and Cosun achieve a major milestone in sustainable biomanufacturing, producing high-purity hyaluronic acid with a novel cell-free process that offers unmatched control over molecular profile.

REHOVOT, Israel and BREDA, Netherlands, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymit , a synthetic biology company pioneering cell-free biomanufacturing, in partnership with Cosun , an agricultural cooperative and leader in sustainable, circular production of plant-based ingredients, announced successful pilot-scale manufacturing at the 200-liter scale of hyaluronic acid (HA) using an enzyme-only, cell-free process. The campaign produced multi-kilogram quantities of high-purity HA, demonstrating superior process efficiency and product consistency compared with traditional fermentation.

Enzymit's high-purity hyaluronic acid (HA), produced using the world's first scaled cell-free biomanufacturing process. This pilot-scale production yielded multi-kilogram quantities of HA with superior efficiency and product consistency compared to traditional fermentation.

Hyaluronic acid is among the world's most valuable biopolymers, with applications spanning from dermal fillers and wound healing to drug delivery and tissue engineering. The global hyaluronic acid products market valued at $9.43B in 2025 is projected to grow to $15.94B by 2035, underscoring the urgent need for high-purity, high-performance biomaterials.

Enzymit's cell-free process is the first to let manufacturers set the size of hyaluronic acid during production. Using the same enzymatic process, it can make HA in defined sizes from about 10 kDa to about 4 MDa with a very narrow size distribution, adjusted through standard production settings rather than changing enzymes or organisms.

"We are honored to have been a part of Enzymit's journey in scaling their lab protocol to pilot scale, and very proud that process development and first-ever factory operation were successful based on our existing manufacturing assets. It's exciting to see this cell-free technology become an industrial reality within such a short amount of time," said Marie Dobenesque, Chief Technology Officer, Cosun RD&I.

This is a demonstration of Enzymit's cell-free biomanufacturing platform utilizing AI-designed enzymes, capable of synthesizing complex bioproducts without the use of living cells - faster, cleaner, and more efficiently than ever before.

"This isn't just a breakthrough in hyaluronic acid production - it's a glimpse into the future of how we make molecules," said Gideon Lapidoth, CEO of Enzymit. "By combining AI-designed enzymes with a robust cell-free system, we've removed biological bottlenecks and proven that precision manufacturing of biomolecules is no longer limited by what cells can or can't do."

About Enzymit

Founded to revolutionize green chemistry, Enzymit has developed a cell-free biomanufacturing approach, powered by AI-designed enzymes, marrying the best of biology and chemical engineering. By replacing cell-based methods with enzyme-driven synthesis, Enzymit can finally make bio-production a truly competitive production technology. Backed by Khosla and Grove Ventures, Enzymit is building a future where any molecule can be produced on demand. To learn more, go to https://www.enzymit.com/

About Cosun

Cosun is an international agricultural cooperative. We strive to unlock the full potential of plants and are committed to making delicious, nutritious and circular food and ingredients every day. Cosun produces plant-based food and food ingredients, animal feed and green energy. With over 125 years of experience, we work cooperatively with suppliers, 8,100 growers and more than 4,600 employees in Europe, Asia and North America. The businesses Aviko, Cosun Beet Company, Duynie, Cosun Protein and Sensus are part of Cosun. Together, Cosun achieved an annual turnover of EUR 3.4 billion in 2024. More information: www.cosun.com

For more information, please contact:

Gideon Lapidoth

CEO, Enzymit

[email protected]

+972-506847081

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818450/Enzymit_HA_Production.jpg

SOURCE Enzymit