Epsilor Delivers First NATO 6T Li-Ion Batteries to Hanwha Defence Australia for LAND 400 Phase 3 Program

BEIT SHEMESH, Israel, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilor, a world-recognized developer and manufacturer of smart batteries and charging systems has delivered the first COMBATT 6T batteries to Hanwha Defence Australia (HDA).

Marked ELI-52526-DM, the new battery stores 3,630Wh of energy, the highest energy density in the market. The COMBATT battery has been down selected by HDA through a rigorous test process, for integration into the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV), which will be supplied to the Australian Army by HDA, as part of the LAND 400 Phase 3 Program.

Epsilor’s COMBATT 6T Batteries and High Voltage Battery Array

With their unprecedented energy and power rates, COMBATT batteries support advanced armoured vehicles, ground robotics, tactical energy storage systems, missile launchers and radar systems.

COMBATT batteries have been delivered to numerous international defense companies and military users, including to the US, where they are undergoing rigorous tests according to the MIL-PRF-32565C standard, which will qualify the battery for use in the US ARMY. These tests include bullet penetration, extreme temperature performance and long cycle life, ensuring reliability in the most demanding military environments. Both versions are designed to support defense vehicles, tactical energy storage applications and ground military robotics.

"Whilst the Australian market sets a significant footprint in Epsilor's global marketing activities, the global and growing demand for high energy density batteries for the Redback IFV, creates further opportunities for Epsilor to provide its COMBATT 6T batteries to new customers worldwide", said Director, Sales & Marketing Merav Kolody Shubeli.

"Epsilor is pleased to equip HDA with its market leading product, further extending our already known capabilities", said Epsilor's President, Ronen Badichi. "Being chosen by a global leader is a strong expression of trust in our technology", Badichi added.

About Epsilor

Epsilor Electric Fuel Ltd. is a globally recognized developer and manufacturer of custom and standard smart batteries, battery chargers, and mobile power management systems. With over four decades of expertise in electro-chemistry and Battery Management Systems (BMS), Epsilor delivers high-energy-density solutions tailored for extreme environments across defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, and marine sectors. Epsilor Electric Fuel Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of AROTECH Corporation of Ann Arbor, MI.

About Hanwha Defence Australia

Hanwha Defence Australia is a subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace, a division of the vast Republic of Korea Fortune 500 conglomerate Hanwha Corporation. Hanwha Corporation has been operating in Australia since 2005 in areas including mining equipment, logistics and sustainable energy.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Hanwha Defence Australia was established in 2019 with an initial focus on Land Systems.

The company signed a contract with the Commonwealth of Australia at the end of 2021 to supply Huntsman self-propelled artillery systems under LAND 8116 Phase 1, a $0.9 billion to $1.3 billion project.

Hanwha Defence Australia signed a multibillion-dollar contract for LAND 400 Phase 3 at the end of 2023 to supply the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) to the Australian Army, Army's largest acquisition program to date.

Both the Huntsman and Redback family of vehicles will be manufactured in the Greater Geelong area of Victoria at the Hanwha Armoured vehicle Centre of Excellence (H-ACE), now under construction.

