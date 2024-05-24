Epsilor is Proud to Announce that it has been chosen by RAFAEL to Develop and Produce the Multi-Charger Rack (MCR) for the SPIKE SR and SPIKE LR Launchers' Batteries

With 5 drawers, each able to charge up to 8 batteries, the Multi-Charger Rack (MCR) enables simultaneous charging of up to 40 batteries, in a maximum charging time of 6 hours for the SPIKE LR battery and 3 hours for the SPIKE SR battery.

BEIT SHEMESH, Israel, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilor, a world-recognized developer and manufacturer of smart Li-Ion batteries and chargers, has announced that it has been chosen by RAFAEL to develop and produce Multi-Charger Racks (MCR) for its SPIKE SR and SPIKE LR launchers' batteries.

The development and production of the Multi-Charger Rack, will enable customers to continuously charge stored batteries, ensuring fully charged batteries are constantly ready to use for SPIKE Launchers.

First delivery is expected by end of 2024

"This is yet another innovative milestone in the development of an ultimate multi-charging solution", said VP Marketing & Sales, Hagai Shmuel. "Further expanding our customers' capabilities by simultaneously charging up to 40 batteries, empowering both gear and defense force domination."

About Epsilor

Epsilor Electric Fuel Ltd. is a globally recognized developer and manufacturer of custom and standard batteries, battery chargers and mobile power management systems for defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, and marine applications.

Based on its four-decade expertise in electro-chemistry and battery management systems (BMS), Epsilor's batteries offer extremely high energy and power densities, tailored form factors, operation in extreme climatic environments, superior reliability, safety, and long operational life cycles.

Operating from modern production facilities in the US and Israel, Epsilor has delivered millions of batteries and chargers to dozens of industrial and military customers worldwide. Its products serve in the depths of the ocean, on land, in air and in space, and some of them have won international awards for their innovation and smart operational approach.

To learn more, visit Epsilor at www.epsilor.com or follow Epsilor on LinkedIn.

Contact Person

Hagai Shmuel

VP Marketing & Sales

Epsilor

[email protected]

+972-52-6180182

SOURCE Epsilor