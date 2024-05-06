Epsilor Presents New NATO 6T Defense Vehicle Battery with the Highest Energy Capacity in the Market and US ARMY Performance Specification Compliance

With 4,350Wh/172Ah capacity, the new 25.2V battery generates 4 times more energy than similar Lead Acid batteries, and 50% more energy than Li-Ion competitors.

The new battery will be displayed at the EUROSATORY tradeshow in Paris, France , on June 17–24, 2024 (Hall 6, Stand J241).

BEIT SHEMESH, Israel, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilor, a world recognized developer and manufacturer of smart Li-Ion batteries and chargers, has completed the development of its new generation NATO 6T Li-Ion battery for defense vehicles, offering the highest energy capacity, in the market, of 4,350Wh/172Ah.

The new battery, named ELI-52526-GM, will be presented at the global defense tradeshow, EUROSATORY-2024, which will take place in Paris, France, on June 17–24, 2024 (Hall 6, Stand J241).

Epsilor’s New NATO 6T Defense Vehicle Battery. With 4,350Wh/172Ah capacity, the new 25.2V battery generates 4 times more energy than similar Lead Acid batteries, and 50% more energy than Li-Ion competitors.

US ARMY Certification Campaign

During the last year, Epsilor's Li-Ion 6T batteries have been delivered to the US Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) for a series of safety, performance, and aging tests, aimed to receive an official certification by the ARMY. The rigorous test campaign includes bullet penetration, heat up to 500 degrees Celsius, performance in extremely cold and hot temperatures, long cycle life, communication with client's platforms, and more. All tests are part of the Military Performance Specification MIL-PRF-32565C.

Superior International Version

The new battery, which will be presented at EUROSATORY, is a new international version based on the US ARMY designated product. Named ELI-52526-GM, the new battery is designed for defense vehicles and tactical energy storage applications. It will provide military users with 4 times more energy than traditional Lead-Acid batteries of the same size, and approximately 50% more energy than any other 6T Li-Ion battery offered in the market.

The new Li-Ion 6T batteries enable defense platforms to perform long silent-watch missions in extreme climates; to store energy, which has been created by diesel generators and renewable sources; and to power ground military robotics, which have become common in militaries around the world.

"A major obstacle, which we managed to overcome, is the battery safety issue," said Ronen Badichi, President of Epsilor. "By using a unique stainless steel energy absorbing enclosure and a directional pressure release mechanism, we have incorporated the most energetic Li-Ion cells available in the market, while staying within the demanding safety requirements of the US ARMY's specifications," Badichi concluded.

Epsilor's Li-Ion 6T batteries are offered in several main configurations:

High-energy MIL-PRF-32565C compliant battery

High-energy light battery for robotics

LFP light and safe version

Epsilor's Li-Ion 6T batteries are being used by leading vehicle manufacturers and defense operators onboard numerous platforms, in over 15 countries, including US, S.Korea, Germany, France, Poland, Australia, Israel, Singapore, Colombia, Austria, and more.

About Epsilor

Epsilor Electric Fuel Ltd. is a globally recognized developer and manufacturer of custom and standard batteries, battery chargers and mobile power management systems for defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, and marine applications.

Based on its four-decade expertise in electro-chemistry and battery management systems (BMS), Epsilor's batteries offer extremely high energy and power densities, tailored form factors, operation in extreme climatic environments, superior reliability and safety and long operational life cycles.

Operating from modern production facilities in the US and Israel, Epsilor delivered millions of batteries and chargers to dozens of industrial and military customers worldwide. Its products serve in the depth of the ocean, on land, in air and in space, and some of them have won international awards for their innovation and smart operational approach.

To learn more, visit Epsilor at www.epsilor.com or follow Epsilor on LinkedIn.

