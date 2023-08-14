Epsilor to Reveal its Li-Ion 6T MIL-PRF-32565C Compliant Battery for Armoured Vehicles at DSEI 2023

BEIT SHEMESH, Israel, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilor will present its COMBATT lithium-ion 6T NATO standard batteries at the upcoming DSEI exhibition which will take place in London, United Kingdom, on 12-15 September 2023.

The ELI-52526-DM and ELP-02426-M, both 6T NATO-standard batteries provide ideal solutions for armoured military vehicles as well as heavy-duty applications as they offer up to four times more energy than a standard AGM 6T Lead Acid battery.

Epsilor's 6T batteries offer the following advantages:

Compliant with MIL-PRF-32565C safety, BMS and communication requirements

1,200 to 3500 charging cycles and five-year operational life

Drop-in replacement of Lead-Acid batteries

Smart batteries with self-balancing and self-charging capability

Serial and parallel interconnectivity with additional batteries supporting group operation.

The 6T battery, alongside Epsilor's other smart military and professional batteries and chargers, will be presented at stand number 701, in Hall 4, at the ExCeL Exhibition Centre.

"DSEI 2023 is an excellent forum for Epsilor to showcase its 6T batteries," said Epsilor's President, Mr. Ronen Badichi. "This year Epsilor will present for the first time its Li-Ion 6T battery, ELI-52526-DM, which fully complies with the MIL-PRF-32565C standard. This battery has excellent energy density and meets all of the strict safety requirements of the standard. We are proud to offer such a solution for various defence applications, particularly armoured vehicles."

"Epsilor has been awarded contracts to supply its 6T NATO rechargeable batteries for several armoured vehicle programs" said Merav Kolody Shubeli, Epsilor's Director for International Marketing and Sales. "The ELI-52526-DM battery opens more opportunities for Epsilor where excellent performance and safety is mandatory. I invite you to visit our booth at DSEI and learn more about Epsilor's 6T battery products".

Contact Person

Merav Kolody Shubeli

Director, Sales and Marketing

Epsilor

[email protected]

+972-528600364

Schedule a meeting with Merav Shubeli

at DSEI 2023

Contact Person

Hagai Shmuel

VP Marketing & Sales

Epsilor

[email protected]

+972-526180182

Schedule a meeting with Hagai Shmuel

at DSEI 2023

SOURCE Epsilor