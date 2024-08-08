Epsilor Unveils Groundbreaking High Voltage Military Battery System Based on Standard NATO 6T Batteries

BEIT SHEMESH, Israel, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilor Electric Fuel Ltd., a recognized developer and manufacturer of smart Li-Ion batteries and chargers, announces the launch of its cutting-edge Military High Voltage Battery System. Based on Epsilor's NATO standard 6T batteries, stacking up to 1,000V.

The new battery system will be presented at the Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering & Technology Symposium (GVSETS) in Novi, Michigan, from August 13-15, 2024.Epsilor will be participating at GVSETS alongside its US affiliate, UEC Electronics (booth #637)

Epsilor's COMBATT 6T Li-Ion battery, has an unprecedented capacity of 175Ah/4,400Wh. Epsilor's COMBATT 6T batteries are currently undergoing rigorous US ARMY standardization tests (MIL-PRF-32565C).

In addition, Epsilor will introduce its new NATO standard 6T battery for defense vehicles. Named COMBATT ELI-52526-GM, this new battery boasts an unmatched energy capacity of 4,400Wh/175Ah, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

High Voltage Tactical Battery Solution

Epsilor's new high-voltage tactical battery solution, based on its standard 6T modules, addresses the growing demand for power in deployable high-power defense systems and forward operating bases (FOB), as well as in hybrid and electric defense vehicles. This innovative approach leverages standard 6T batteries connected in series to build up high voltage, and in parallel, to achieve higher capacity. The connected battery strings are controlled by a joint high Voltage Battery Management System (BMS), which monitors and controls the BMS of each individual 6T battery.

COMBATT ELI-52526-GM 6T NATO Battery

Designed according to the US ARMY Standard MIL-PRF-32565C, the new COMBATT 6T battery stores 4,400Wh of energy (25.2V/175Ah) storing six times more energy than traditional Lead Acid batteries of similar weight, and 50% more than any other 6T Li-Ion competitor.

Epsilor's new battery is an international version of a US ARMY designated product, which is undergoing rigorous testing for the US Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC), according to the MIL-PRF-32565C standards. These tests include bullet penetration, extreme temperature performance (up to 500 degrees Celsius), and long cycle life, ensuring reliability in the most demanding military environments. Both versions are designed to support defense vehicles, tactical energy storage applications and ground military robotics.

"Our new 6T products have overcome significant challenges," said Ronen Badichi, President and GM of Epsilor. "We've tackled safety concerns typical to Li-Ion batteries with a robust mechanical solution and filled the void of standard high-voltage batteries for defense applications. By integrating standard 6T batteries into a high-voltage solution, we provide our customers with air-transportable, certified, and versatile energy storage systems", Badichi added.

About Epsilor

Epsilor Electric Fuel Ltd. is a globally recognized developer and manufacturer of custom and standard smart batteries, battery chargers, and mobile power management systems. With over four decades of expertise in electro-chemistry and Battery Management Systems (BMS), Epsilor delivers high-energy-density solutions tailored for extreme environments across defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, and marine sectors.

Operating from state-of-the-art facilities in the US and Israel, Epsilor has supplied millions of batteries and chargers to industrial and military clients worldwide. The company's products have been deployed in ocean depths, on land, in the air, and in space, earning international acclaim for innovation and reliability.

Epsilor Electric Fuel Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of AROTECH Corporation of Ann Arbor, MI, and collaborates closely with its US affiliate, UEC Electronics.

