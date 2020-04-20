Equinom's Novel Cultivation Methods Transform Global Sesame Space, Boosting Security and Profitability

Winds of Change for global sesame

KIBBUTZ GIVAT BRENNER, Israel, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed breeding specialist Equinom, Ltd.'s expansion of its modern cultivation methods into the global market is changing the paradigm on production and trading of sesame. The move kicks off a new era of heightened profitability and increased market stability for the ancient crop. Sesame globalization means more flexibility for growers, food companies, and grain holders.

As part of its broad sesame development plans, Equinom has signed new long-term contracts with major grain handlers and international food companies to grow and commercialize its Smarter sesame varieties in Africa, South America Europe and the rest of the world. Results so far include the introduction of a fresh influx of land now dedicated to the cultivation of sesame totaling 100K acres worldwide to meet burgeoning demands. Newly emerging growers in the US and Australia are eagerly adopting cultivation of sesame locally.

Under the plan, traditional growers are realizing the benefits of Equinom's non-GMO seed varieties to scale up production and broaden existing locations for growth.

Sesame is considered the oldest and one of the most resilient oilseeds known to humankind. It can thrive in drought-like conditions where other crops fail and has proved itself to be a low-maintenance crop with promising returns, rendering the ancient seed an attractive prospect in the market.

New methods drive accurate production and profit forecasting

"The world sesame market is currently worth almost US$10B," enthuses Gil Shalev, CEO and Co-founder at Equinom. "We are dramatically developing the entire sesame value chain." Equinom's smarter varieties also enable farmers to generate more accurate and pre-defined yields. This leads to more precise profit forecasting and assessments that greatly facilitate the execution of prospective contracts, providing all partners — grain handlers, farmers, et alia — with a safety net, by keeping supplies and prices stable.

Food Security and Stability during Covid19

"The sesame industry is, by nature, prone to fluctuations and that makes it difficult for key parties in the supply chain to meet pledged output quotas," explains Shalev. "Our solution removes a lot of the risks associated with yield inconsistencies and grants stakeholders a new sense of assurance. Even in times of crisis — such as with the current Covid-19 pandemic — food companies can rely on a secured supply of sesame. Right now, amid the outbreak, its 'business as usual' for Equinom. We are currently drafting new work plans to propel the industry despite the challenging border closures and transportation hurdles."

Equinom's breeding methods are proving to be instrumental in boosting access to high-value sesame. They are already transforming sesame into a lucrative cash crop for all stakeholders along the supply chain including farmers, traders, and food manufacturers, and new players are unlocking its vast potential. Traditionally, the food companies were levied with most of the risks. Equinom's knowhow and capabilities divides any such risk between all stakeholders giving all players greater flexibility.

Through leveraging a combination of cutting-edge computational science and natural breeding, Equinom has been able to develop sesame with high-yield capabilities and superior nutritional profiles. It can easily be tailored to a variety of innovative and commercial products, including baking, confectionary, tahini, oil and flour. These encompass parameters of oil concentration, protein load, flavor, and sensory qualities contributing to more uniform products. This has been a game-changer for food manufacturers, allowing them to reap the benefits in the form of consistent supplies of sesame that meet their specific application needs.

"Today we are uniquely positioned to industrialize and better regulate the global sesame sector, bringing it to a new and more profitable phase by creating a more efficient path to market beginning at the seed level." says Shalev. "Our work ethos firmly upholds the sustainable development goals outlined by the UN to promote economic growth and wellbeing. We also are able to meet the requisites of complete transparency and traceability from field to table as desired by our customers."

