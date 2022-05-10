Launch of Comprehensive, IoT-Based Security System with Integrated Fog Generator to Enhance Protection of Homes and Businesses in Switzerland

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leading technology group developing and supplying wireless, cloud-based security solutions for homes, families and businesses, today announced it has partnered with leading security services provider Securitas Direct Switzerland to pilot the MyShield all-in-one intruder prevention system in the Swiss market.

Essence Group Partners with Securitas Direct Switzerland for Implementation of MyShield Intruder Prevention Solution

Securitas Direct will test the MyShield solution for mass deployment. Its easy integration with existing security systems will provide an enhanced level of security to residential and commercial users in Switzerland, acting as a 'first responder' to force intruders out of premises before they are able to cause harm.

"While existing security systems still afford intruders a window of opportunity to cause damage before response teams can arrive, MyShield enables home and business owners to effectively control the situation and safely verify and remove the threat, all from a distance," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "We are proud to extend our long-standing partnership with Securitas Direct to provide their customers with peace of mind through the latest innovation in intruder prevention and intervention."

The Award-winning MyShield is the world's first Cat-M-enabled fog generating intruder prevention system. It incorporates a passive infrared (PIR) motion detector, a high-definition video camera with recording capabilities, two-way voice communication, and a cloud-based services platform with reporting and analytical tools. The proprietary fog generator fills a room with a veil of harmless yet disorienting fog within seconds to quickly force intruders out of premises.

"Essence Group has proved a valued partner throughout our long and fruitful relationship, playing an integral role in establishing our reputation as Switzerland's primary security solutions provider," said Christian Chenaux, CEO of Securitas Direct Switzerland. "We are excited to be the first in Europe to provide our customers with all the benefits that MyShield offers and look forward to continuing to work together to protect families, homes and business in Switzerland."

Essence Group will showcase the MyShield solution, along with its [email protected]+ security and smart home management platform, at booth #IF3220 at the IFSEC International conference in London from May 17-19, 2022.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

Media Contact:

FINN Partners for Essence Group

Danny Sudwarts

[email protected]

(+1) 469-297-2515

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1814524/MyShield_Intruder_Prevention_Solution.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705604/Essence_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Essence Group