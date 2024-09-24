Essence SmartCare and Colchester City Council Partner to Offer Seniors Advanced Digital Telecare Solutions

The transition from analogue to digital telecommunications infrastructure in the UK was threatening the safety of approximately 1,700 Colchester seniors using analogue telecare systems. Tasked with securing telecare availability for the city's seniors, Colchester City Council selected Essence SmartCare to provide digital connectivity options to local seniors to ensure that their safety wouldn't be compromised as technology shifts. By equipping Colchester with an advanced digital alarm service, Essence SmartCare not only enabled the senior population to continue to live safely at home with continuous monitoring, but also provided an improved experience with personalized support and wider range of functionality than analogue systems.

"Digital transformation has the potential to improve health care across the board; but it cannot leave our most vulnerable population behind. As the digital switchover sweeps across the UK, Essence SmartCare is committed to ensuring seniors' ability to stay safe and connected at all times," said Karin Schifter-Maor, CEO of Essence SmartCare. "We are honored to be part of this important transition, ensuring that every senior in the community has the reliable, personalized support they need to safely and confidently age in place."

Essence's Care@Home platform is an aging-in-place platform with an integrated suite of services, including compact waterproof telecare devices designed as jewelry, an emergency panic button, voice activation and a voice extender. The Essence voice extender is a critical component of the solution, as it allows seniors to make 2-way calls from any room in the home, providing a vital communication link even when the panic button is out of reach. Using a rules-based approach, Care@Home notifies caregivers of deviations in daily routine to preempt potential issues and provide seniors with personalized care.

"With Essence SmartCare, our top priority remains the residents of Colchester," said Colchester City Council. "Together, we prioritise their well-being and safety, ensuring they receive the highest quality of service. Through our partnership, we extend a guiding hand to navigate this transition, always with the needs of our community at the forefront."

About Essence SmartCare

Essence SmartCare, part of the Essence Group, develops advanced health and remote monitoring platforms for market-leading healthcare and senior care providers, enabling smart preventive care and emergency response so seniors can live life to the fullest – with total peace of mind. Partnering with Essence SmartCare helps position companies as progressive, forward-thinking and in touch with the need to enable elderly and vulnerable people to lead more independent and safer lives. Essence SmartCare has a global presence with customers in over 30 countries and has offices and representatives worldwide.

