Amidst Europe's ongoing digital transformation, the partnership will boost access to activity monitoring platform Care@Home to enhance continuous care for seniors

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence SmartCare, part of Essence Group, a global leader in IoT remote care solutions, today announced the integration of Care@Home, an end-to-end senior care solution, with leading Swedish alarm management platform Skyresponse. Under this partnership, over two million seniors across the UK, Switzerland, Nordic countries, and the DACH region will have expanded access to Care@Home, providing a fully connected care experience from initial assessment to ongoing monitoring and support.

Essence SmartCare and Skyresponse Partner to Expand Ageing-In-Place Products Across Europe

This partnership marks a significant step in helping seniors in countries across Europe receive access to advanced digital solutions that enable them to age in place comfortably. By equipping Skyresponse's Alarm Receiving Centres (ARCs) with the next-generation Care@Home platform, this collaboration will provide seniors access to digital features such as fall detection, personalised monitoring, and voice activation.

"We at Essence understand the immense promise of digitalisation in the health sector and are proud to facilitate the transition and ensure that seniors can reap its many benefits," said Yossi Graff, VP Revenue of Essence. "Partnering with Skyresponse, a company who, like Essence SmartCare, is at the forefront of advanced connectivity, we aim to set a new standard in telecare solutions, ensuring uncompromised care for seniors ageing from the comfort of their homes."

The integration of purely digital connections is projected to improve product reliability, ensuring timely alerts for seniors and peace of mind for caregivers across Europe. By leveraging almost 100% secured-cloud technologies, the partnership will drastically improve the current 11.5% first time call failure rate by 80%. The partnership also emphasises full API support, enabling seamless integration across industries and preparing for future technological advancements.

"Joining forces with Essence SmartCare is an exciting step towards bolstering senior care through technology – one that aligns closely with our mission at Skyresponse," said Mats Berthem, CEO, Skyresponse. "Through our partnership, seniors will benefit from solutions that cater to their individual preferences, ensuring safety, independence, and quality of life for seniors across Europe who wish to age-in-place."

Essence SmartCare's Care@Home ageing-in-place platform comprises an integrated suite of services, including a robust, field-proven activities of daily living (ADLs) monitoring platform, wireless non-intrusive radar-based fall detection technologies, compact waterproof telecare devices designed as jewelry, an emergency panic button, and advanced voice activation with voice extender. Essence's voice extender is a critical component of the solution, as it allows seniors to make two-way calls from any room in the home, providing a vital communication link even when the panic button is out of reach. Using a rules-based approach, Care@Home notifies caregivers of deviations in daily routine to provide seniors with personalised care.

About Essence SmartCare

Essence SmartCare, part of the Essence Group, develops advanced health and remote monitoring platforms for market-leading healthcare and senior care providers, enabling smart preventive care and emergency response so seniors can live life to the fullest – with total peace of mind. Partnering with Essence SmartCare helps position companies as progressive, forward-thinking and in touch with the need to enable elderly and vulnerable people to lead more independent and safer lives. Essence SmartCare has a global presence with customers in over 30 countries and has offices and representatives worldwide.

For more information: www.essencesmartcare.com

About Skyresponse

Skyresponse is an established and trusted Swedish Software-as-a-Service company which provide a 100% true cloud-based alarm management platform used by major international care and security organisations across the public and private sectors. Skyresponse offers a flexible, secure, and resilient alarm management solution for distributed as well as centralized response centre alarm handling within Technology Enabled Care, Nursing Homes, Group Living, Smart Buildings and Safety (Lone Worker).

Skyresponse has around 800 companies and organizations that use the company's services around Europe and is now handling more than 16 million alarms and events through the platform each month.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501515/Skyresponse_Essence_SmartCare.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1549743/4544499/Essence_SmartCare_Logo.jpg

