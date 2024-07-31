The lightweight, advanced fall detection technology is now integrated with Affiliated Monitoring, AvantGuard/Armstrong's (Canada) Monitoring, and Rapid Response Monitoring

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence SmartCare, part of Essence Group, a global leader in IoT remote care solutions, today announced the integration of its Umbrella mPERS device with major North American monitoring service providers, Affiliated Monitoring, AvantGuard/Armstrong's Monitoring, and Rapid Response Monitoring. This integration enables mass market expansion for the ultracompact Umbrella mPERS, ensuring monitoring stations can safely provide swift responses to each and every signal. The device's distinctively sleek, comfortable, and lightweight design encourages everyday use, allowing seniors and security-sensitive individuals to go about their days confidently, knowing they can receive emergency assistance at the push of a button.

Essence SmartCare Integrates its Ultracompact Umbrella mPERS with North America’s Leading Monitoring Service Providers to Expand Availability Across the Region

In the event of a medical emergency or safety threat, it is critical that monitoring services react in real-time, any time. Integrating Umbrella mPERS into their software allows these leading monitoring providers to sync all events and notifications with users so that in case of an emergency, providers can communicate directly with the user and first responders can be notified immediately.

"Boosting Umbrella mPERS' availability throughout the country is a pivotal step forward in our mission to enhance the safety and independence of everyone in need of an added layer of security," said Yaniv Amir, President, Essence USA. "Together with these esteemed monitoring service providers, we are setting a new standard in PERS technologies, making advanced monitoring solutions accessible in a lightweight, user-friendly device. We a proud to be key drivers in redefining peace of mind technologies."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Essence on such a groundbreaking product," said Michael Zydor, Managing Director, Affiliated Monitoring. "Historically, many PERS products could deliver little more than a phone call. Today, through our geolocation-enabled, VoIP-driven Umbrella integration, Affiliated can provide a faster, more elegant response in an emergency situation."

"We are glad to support Umbrella mPERS as a new solution in the marketplace," said Justin Bailey, President at AvantGuard Monitoring Centers. "Through this partnership, we are adding new options for senior safety and security providers throughout North America."

The Umbrella mPERS offers a comprehensive array of features in one exceptionally small design that can be worn around the neck or on the hip. At the push of a button, or following the detection of a fall, the device notifies family, caregivers, and monitoring stations of the incident and sends out the user's precise location, offering seniors the flexibility of living independently in and out of the home. In addition to convenient wireless charging, the device's two-way, hands-free voice communication facilitates immediate response, reducing the severity of potential harm and enhancing quality of life.

"Innovative technologies like Umbrella mPERS from Essence are the future of life safety and protection. Rapid Response is proud to integrate this exciting technology with Triangulum AI, our Mission Critical Software System, and our 100% In-Facility Monitoring services, to deliver secure, reliable, and enhanced protection to our LifeSafety Monitoring customers," said Jeffrey Atkins, President, Rapid Response Monitoring.

