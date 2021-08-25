Essence SmartCare Sees Surge in International Growth With Over One Million Connected Digital Devices Deployed

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence SmartCare, a leader in remote care monitoring solutions, today announced it has surpassed the deployment of one million digital devices in the senior care sector, and anticipates further rapid growth through the remainder of 2021 and beyond.

"I am delighted to see how, in a relatively short period of time, Essence SmartCare has established itself as a leading provider of remote care monitoring and senior care solutions," said Dr. Haim Amir, Founder and CEO of Essence Group. "As we continue to expand into new global markets, we can affirm our commitment to providing seniors with reliable and efficient solutions that provide peace-of-mind to them and their families.

Essence SmartCare has rapidly established a reputation for introducing market-leading remote care monitoring solutions for the senior care and assisted living sectors. With the recent establishment of its German operations, the company now operates in 25 countries across North America, Latin America, Asia, Oceania and Europe.

"We started Essence SmartCare to answer the needs of a growing senior population by providing complete, yet unobtrusive, monitoring and protective solutions," said Barak Katz, General Manager for Essence SmartCare. "With the addition of remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions to our portfolio, we believe that we can truly allow senior citizens to live safely and independently. We are grateful to all our global partners for their support and trust, which enables us to continue introducing solutions that improve the provision of care."

In September 2020, Essence SmartCare launched MDsense, the award-winning multi-dimensional fall detection solution for elderly and vulnerable populations. In May 2021, the company expanded into the remote patient monitoring (RPM) space with the launch of VitalOn, a comprehensive health monitoring platform for seniors and individuals living with chronic conditions. Essence SmartCare has also led the way in introducing LTE-enabled senior care gateways, while establishing itself as a leader in personal safety solutions.

