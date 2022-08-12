Estar Medical Announces Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement with Aesthetic Management Partners for the Cellenis® PRP Product line

The leading PRP product in the US aesthetic market will keep being distributed exclusively by Aesthetic Management Partners, under Estar's global "Cellenis® PRP" brand

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Estar Medical®, a globally recognized leader and provider in the platelet rich plasma (PRP) and other related cell therapy technologies, has recently finalized an exclusive distribution agreement with Aesthetic Management Partners, a US aesthetic distributor with vast national presence that provides a comprehensive ecosystem of business support for aesthetic and dermatology clinics.

Estar Medical ("Estar") provides this information to its US customer base and practitioners offering PRP products and services regarding continuing availability of its platelet rich-plasma to long-time US users and new accounts under its global Cellenis® PRP brand.

"Until earlier this year, we had sold all our PRP portfolio (11 & 22mL tubes) in the US aesthetic field through Eclipse, which was our US aesthetics market distributor" says Aaron Esteron, Estar's CEO. "Eclipse sold Estar's PRP under its brand name "Eclipse PRP". That brand name and other specific assets were purchased by Crown Laboratories, a US PRP competitor. For clarity, Estar's industry-leading PRP technology and means of production were not part of any such deal, as these are owned by and belong exclusively to Estar. We did not give or sell to Eclipse or Crown the right to make our PRP. It may be that the assets Crown Laboratories bought from Eclipse include some or all of the PRP tubes we made for Eclipse. If so, that is a limited supply, as it remains on hand, with shorter expiration dates, being lawfully resold only by Eclipse until December 31st, 2022."

After terminating the Eclipse distribution agreement in May, 2022, Estar has executed a new US distribution agreement with Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP) to continue dominating the sales in the US and implementing Estar's global growth strategy. AMP is now the only US distributor in aesthetics for the Estar PRP, the exact same PRP tubes and proprietary technology used in the US in over 1,000,000 procedures gaining #1 position in the US aesthetic & hair restoration market. The only change is the name: Cellenis® PRP, the name that Estar has been using world-wide in the global aesthetic market.

"AMP has an amazing sales & marketing team, which will expand our ability to meet the needs of current and future customers and aesthetic providers across the US and drive new growth opportunities and value proposition through higher performing and more innovative and sustainable solutions", added Aaron Esteron, CEO of Estar.

The long term PRP customers can expect to continue receiving superior customer service, medical education, and access to AMP's expanded range of highly effective aesthetic products.

About Estar Medical

Estar Medical is a global leader in the regenerative medicine and PRP industry, with representation in over 60 countries, holding numerous international patents and has developed unique proprietary solutions in facial aesthetics, hair restoration, natural skincare, orthopedics, sports-medicine, wound care and many other medical applications.

Estar's proven protocols, numerous clinical studies, and ongoing extensive research & development strengthen its ability to give the physicians and their end users the optimal and natural medical solutions.beauty

About Aesthetic Management Partners

Aesthetic Management Partners is a rapidly expanding medical device and biologics company in the functional medicine and aesthetic industry. AMP focuses on launching unique products and technologies that attain optimum patient outcomes with little to no downtime.

