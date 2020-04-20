Ethernity Networks Recognized as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner Market Trends: Function Accelerator Cards Disrupting Traditional Ethernet Adapter Market Report

LOD, Israel, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L), a leading supplier of data processing offload solutions on programmable hardware for accelerating telco/cloud networks, has been named as a Vendor to Watch in a February 2020 Gartner research report titled Market Trends: Function Accelerator Cards Disrupting Traditional Ethernet Adapter Market.*

The report provides the definition of function accelerator cards (FACs), "FACs are a class of network interface hardware that help improve and accelerate server availability, bandwidth performance and data transport efficiency in a network. besides enabling connectivity to a network. While all FACs are essentially NICs, not all NICs are FACs."

According to the report, "by 2023, we estimate that one in three NICs (network interface cards) shipped will be a FAC," and further adds that "as 5G adoption also starts to grow, FACs will also be handy at the edge for offloading NFV functions. Product leaders at semiconductor providers must, therefore, optimize their NIC hardware for capabilities to support such use cases and redraw their product roadmaps for traditional NICs to include FAC functionalities."

The report also provides context for the market trends that these cards address and recognizes five Vendors to Watch, including Ethernity Networks.

Ethernity's ACE-NIC100 provides flexible IO capabilities with hardware acceleration to optimize virtual infrastructure for performance, scalability, power, and cost, while offloading VNF, security, and overlay networks to reduce OPEX and CAPEX, through agile virtualized DPDK APIs to allow seamless connectivity with VNFs.

"We are pleased to have been recognized as a Vendor to Watch in the Gartner Market Trends report," said David Levi, CEO of Ethernity Networks. "FACs are an important element of 5G deployment, and we are happy with the progress we have made in securing business for initial 5G rollouts with our Router-on-NIC optimized for UPF offload. We believe this recognition further validates Ethernity as a company that is poised for a major breakthrough in the coming year."

*Source: Gartner, Market Trends: Function Accelerator Cards Disrupting Traditional Ethernet Adapter Market, Anushree Verma, 20 February 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L) provides innovative, comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware for accelerating telco/cloud networks. Ethernity's FPGA logic offers complete Carrier Ethernet Switch Router data plane processing and control software with a rich set of networking features, robust security, and a wide range of virtual function accelerations to optimize telecommunications networks. Ethernity's complete solutions quickly adapt to customers' changing needs, improving time-to-market and facilitating the deployment of 5G, edge computing, and NFV.

