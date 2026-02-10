Evogene Announces Expanded Collaboration with Google Cloud to Integrate AI Agents into ChemPass AI™

The new collaboration is expected to accelerate, scale and advance small-molecule discovery and optimization for pharmaceutical and agricultural products

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a computational chemistry company focused on AI-driven small-molecule design for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, today announced an expanded phase of its collaboration with Google Cloud. Under this new phase, the collaboration will focus on developing and integrating advanced AI Agents into Evogene's ChemPass AI™ platform, its proprietary engine for small-molecule discovery and optimization, using Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform. The goal is to increase the speed, precision, and efficiency of identifying and optimizing small molecules for drug and ag-chemical development.

This announcement marks the second major milestone in the partnership between Evogene and Google Cloud, following the successful collaboration announced in October 2024. The initial phase focused on building a generative AI foundation model that now serves as a core component of ChemPass AI™. This powerful capability drove Evogene's recent collaborations, and the addition of our new agent technology positions the company to broaden its offering and accelerate future partnerships.

AI agents represent a new generation of artificial intelligence systems that can independently plan, reason, and execute complex, multi-step scientific workflows. When integrated into ChemPass AI™, these agents are designed to automate and scale key discovery processes, enable large-scale parallel molecular exploration, shorten design–make–test–analyze cycles, and improve the accuracy and success rate of designing small-molecule based products.

These capabilities directly support Evogene's core objective: identifying high-quality small molecules that meet multiple, stringent criteria required to become commercially viable product candidates. The expanded collaboration is expected to further strengthen Evogene's position as a leader in next-generation molecular design for both pharmaceutical and agricultural markets.

Boaz Maoz, Managing Director, Google Cloud Israel, commented:

"This expanded collaboration with Evogene demonstrates the power of integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence into scientific research. By leveraging our technology to deploy advanced AI agents, we are enabling Evogene to automate and scale their complex discovery workflows. This foundation accelerates the speed and precision of identifying small molecules, further cementing Evogene's role as a leader in next-generation molecular design for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries."

Ofer Haviv, President and CEO of Evogene, said: "Evogene is pleased to further expand its collaboration with Google Cloud. The integration of AI agents into ChemPass AI™ is expected to improve our speed, cost structure, and ability to run multiple discovery programs in parallel. We are also excited about the potential to make parts of our real-world innovation tools globally accessible through Google Cloud Marketplace. This collaboration marks for us a shift from AI models to autonomous discovery, as ChemPass AI™ enters a new phase of scale and execution."

About Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a pioneering company in computational chemistry, specializing in the generative design of small molecules for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries.

At the core of its technology is ChemPass AI™, a proprietary generative AI engine that enables the design of novel, highly potent small molecules optimized across multiple critical parameters. This powerful platform significantly improves success rates while reducing development time and costs.

Built on this powerful technological foundation, and through strategic partnerships alongside internal product development, Evogene is focused on creating breakthrough products driven by the integration of scientific innovation with real-world industry needs. We call this approach "Real-World Innovation".

Learn more at: www.evogene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may," "could," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates," "demonstrates" or words of similar meaning. For example, Evogene and its subsidiaries are using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the success of the collaboration to increase the speed, precision, and efficiency of identifying and optimizing small molecules for drug and ag-chemical development, the success of Evogene to broaden its offering and accelerate future partnerships, the integration of AI agents into ChemPass AI™ which is expected to result in automate and scale key discovery processes, enable large-scale parallel molecular exploration, shorten design–make–test–analyze cycles, and improve the accuracy and success rate of designing small molecules based products and Evogene's position as a leader in next-generation molecular design for both pharmaceutical and agricultural markets. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance or achievements of Evogene and its subsidiaries may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Evogene and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel such as further mobilizations or escalation in the northern border of Israel and those risk factors contained in Evogene's reports filed with the applicable securities authority. In addition, Evogene and its subsidiaries rely, and expect to continue to rely, on third parties to conduct certain activities, such as their field-trials and pre-clinical studies, and if these third parties do not successfully carry out their contractual duties, comply with regulatory requirements or meet expected deadlines, Evogene and its subsidiaries may experience significant delays in the conduct of their activities. Evogene and its subsidiaries disclaim any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions.

