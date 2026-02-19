Evogene Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Release

Zoom conference call scheduled for March 5, 2026, 9:00 AM ET

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd . (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a pioneering company in computational chemistry, specializing in the generative design of small molecules for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Later that day, Company management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (4:00 PM Israel time).

To attend the conference, please register in advance:

https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/evogene

The entire conference will be available online on the company's website a few days after.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq/TASE: EVGN) is a pioneering company in computational chemistry, specializing in the generative design of small molecules for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries.

At the core of its technology is ChemPass AI™, a proprietary generative AI engine that enables the design of novel, highly potent small molecules optimized across multiple critical parameters. This powerful platform significantly improves success rates while reducing development time and costs.

Built on this powerful technological foundation, and through strategic partnerships alongside internal product development, Evogene is focused on creating breakthrough products driven by the integration of scientific innovation with real-world industry needs. We call this approach "Real-World Innovation".

Learn more at: www.evogene.com.

Contact

[email protected]

Tel: +972-8-9311901

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814604/Evogene_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Evogene