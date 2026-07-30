Evogene Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Release

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Evogene

30 Jul, 2026, 14:00 IDT

Zoom conference call scheduled for August 18, 2026, 9:00 AM ET

REHOVOT, Israel, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a pioneering company in computational chemistry, specializing in the generative design of small molecules for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2026, on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

Later that day, company management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (4:00 PM Israel time).

To attend the conference, please register in advance:

https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/evogene

The entire conference will be available online on the company's website a few days after.

About Evogene:

Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a pioneering company in computational chemistry, specializing in the generative design of small molecules for drug development and ag chemical products. At the core of its technology is ChemPass AI™, a proprietary generative AI designed to explore vast chemical space and generate novel, highly potent small molecules optimized across multiple critical parameters. Built on this powerful technological foundation, and through strategic partnerships alongside internal product development, Evogene is focused on creating breakthrough products for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, driven by the integration of scientific innovation with real-world industry needs.

For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.

Contact

[email protected]
Tel: +972-8-9311901

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SOURCE Evogene

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