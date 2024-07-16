Ex-Microsoft Netherlands Chief Technology Officer Dennis Mulder to lead Customer Onboarding, Experience, and Satisfaction at Volumez as Vice President of Customer Success

Dennis Mulder most recently served as the chief technology officer at Microsoft Cloud Technologies in the Netherlands, engaging closely with Microsoft's enterprise clients and guiding them towards realizing the full potential of the Microsoft Azure platform. With over 15 years in cloud computing and over 25 years in technology leadership roles, Dennis has had the privilege of driving impactful initiatives and fostering strategic partnerships across various industries.

Dennis is now focused on leveraging his expertise and experience to drive strategic business technology through architectural excellence and customer success. His mission is to empower organizations to thrive in the digital age through strategic business technologies that leverage architectural excellence to unlock new possibilities and exceptional customer outcomes. As a Certified Distinguished IT Architect (CITA-D) and President of Iasa Netherlands, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the IT architecture profession, Dennis is committed to fostering a community of excellence and professional growth.

"Dennis' deep and varied business and technical expertise will greatly complement and expand the customer onboarding experience and success, ensuring that our customers achieve their desired business outcomes while using our innovative composable data infrastructure services in all the major clouds," said Jason McKinney, CRO at Volumez. "We are excited to welcome Dennis to our growing executive team of cloud industry leaders who will focus on customer success as our business continues to scale."

"As someone deeply involved in Cloud Solutions and Cloud Storage, I've finally discovered a service that genuinely simplifies matters for customers," said Mulder. "By leveraging infrastructure composition and well-defined policies, businesses can articulate their precise needs and focus on their core requirements. The synergy of this approach, combined with a world-class team and unwavering determination, makes being part of Volumez truly amazing."

About Volumez

Volumez is a revolutionary composable data infrastructure company businesses employ to realize the true potential of their data. With its innovative controller-less architecture, Volumez tackles latency and scalability challenges by establishing direct Linux data paths, ensuring exceptional performance and resiliency. Driven by cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, Volumez offers comprehensive solutions that streamline data workflows, enhance data quality, and drive informed decision-making. Discover more at volumez.com.

