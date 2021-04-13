Exaware Successfully Passes Telecom Infra Project's PlugFest Tests for Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways (DCSG)

NETANYA, Israel, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exaware, a leading provider of carrier-grade, open Network Operating System, announced today that one of its disaggregated networking solutions has successfully passed the PlugFest lab tests of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) for the disaggregated cell site gateway application for mobile operators.

Since April 2019, Exaware has been active in TIP's Open Optical Packet Transport (OOPT) Project Group, focusing on the Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways (DCSG) sub-group, which promotes backhaul solutions for the cost-effective and innovative deployment of 5G networks. The successful assessment during TIP's PlugFest tests has validated its solution as useful for transporting mobile traffic to the core network. As mobile network operators have started their transition to 5G, the pressure to keep network costs under control has amplified, especially in an environment of fierce competition. Moreover, network reliability and performance are becoming even more critical differentiators. Exaware's DCSG solution meets these needs, combining rich features, scalability, reliability and cost effectiveness.

"We are pleased to have received the Telecom Infra Project PlugFest Badge for our DCSG application. This comes to reward our hard work to provide an answer to the growing pain of mobile operators on the road to 5G," said Ben Afshari, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at Exaware. "This major milestone is a testimony to the credibility of disaggregated network solutions, and we are proud to play a significant part in this story."

"We are pleased to see how much progress has been achieved in our DCSG Project Group in such a short amount of time. There are already a few live deployments happening, and TIP's test and validation process has been a key catalyst for these to happen," said David Hutton, Chief Engineer of TIP. "Exaware's solution has shown excellent results in the PlugFest tests for the deployment of 5G DCSG, and will now be eligible to be published in TIP Exchange."

About Exaware

Exaware is a leading provider of carrier-grade network routing solutions for mobile and fixed telecom service providers. Founded in 2007 (as Compass Networks) and headquartered in Israel, Exaware has redefined routing software that is engineered specifically for carrier networks. With incredible scale potential and unprecedented rich features, Exaware's open NOS software is ported to low-cost white-box equipment. With extensive experience in real-world applications, the Exaware team of world-class software developers and network engineers has developed a best-in-class open NOS software that is set to revolutionize the telecom routing market. For more information, visit www.exaware.com.

About the Telecom Infra Project

TIP is a collaborative telecom community that is evolving the infrastructure that underpins global connectivity. TIP's mission is to accelerate the pace of innovation in next generation telecom networks, through the design, build, test and deployment of standards-based, open and disaggregated end-to-end solutions. Over the past four years, TIP has driven substantial innovation across all elements of the network including Access, Transport, Core & Services, while spanning urban through to rural market use cases. To date, it has 13 Community Labs which test, validate and integrate solutions, embarked on field trials in Africa, Latin America, Middle East and Europe. The recently launched TIP Exchange hosts 46 products from 29 member companies. Read more: www.telecominfraproject.com.

