Experience The Unveiling of Check Point Software and BBT.live's Integrated Cloud Security at CPX2024 in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We invite you to visit us as Check Point Software Technologies and BBT.live showcase the seamless integration of Check Point's CloudGuard software with BBT.live's innovative BeBroadband™ as a Service Platform, at CPX2024 Las Vegas followed by CPX2024 Vienna. This partnership which emphasizes comprehensive SASE, ZTNA and SSE functionalities over cutting-edge SD-WAN and WAN Optimization Technology, boosts a unique business model, designed to elevate service providers' in the digital transformation of their users along with quicker time-to-market and in turn, ease of operations.

Teaming up with Check Point, BBT.live, a leading provider of BeBroadband™ as a Service platform, invites you to experience the joint solution. This strategic partnership represents a major milestone in revolutionizing secure cloud-based connectivity. BeBroadband™ as a Service Platform, who is renowned for its holistic approach to secured connectivity, seamlessly incorporates Check Point's CloudGuard and Quantum™ IoT Edge-Device Protection, into the base product offering which advances the solution capabilities further. This integration underscores BBT.live's steadfast commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to service providers and their multi-branch clientele with the support of Check Point's industry-leading cybersecurity technologies.

BeBroadband™ as a Service presents a compelling vision of future secured network connectivity. It empowers service providers with an innovative business model, zero-touch deployment with no CapEx investment of the service provider, make it a compelling choice for enterprises seeking advanced network security without compromising the user's quality of experience.

The Be Broadband platform introduces pioneering technology, including cutting-edge cloud-based end-to-end secured connectivity, transformative Zero Trust Network Access (BeTNA) and Security Service Edge (SSE). Complimentary with any Fixed WAN, Wireless WAN, including 5G connectivity, Be Broadband offers trust-building through advanced security measures (BeTrust) and continuous service assurance (BeVerify). Additionally, multi-tenancy guarantees enhanced visibility, while WAN Optimization ensures optimal performance and efficiency.

BBT.live serves as a holistic solution for service providers, offering expertise, excellence and acting as their trusted partner in service agreements, thus ensuring swift success with shortened sales cycles.

This all-inclusive subscription model includes edge appliance hardware, thanks to partnership with Advantech, a leading-Edge Device appliance manufacturer, eliminating the complexity and high deployment costs associated with competing solutions.

The integration of Check Point's CloudGuard with BeBroadband™ as a Service Platform, running in the cloud, furnishes a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services in a multi-tenant environment. This integration guarantees industry-leading advanced threat prevention security and deploys into the virtualized network, along with comprehensive perimeter protection.

This milestone follows the announcement of Edge-Device Protection utilizing Check Point Quantum IoT Protect Nano Agent, further fortifying BeBroadband™ as a Service's cybersecurity coverage from edge to cloud.

"We are excited to collaborate with Check Point Software to deliver a comprehensive and seamless cybersecurity solution," said Erez Zelikovitz, EVP Chief Product and Revenue Officer at BBT.live. "This integration underscores our commitment to providing advanced networking solutions that empower businesses and Service Providers in the digital transformation era."

Erez further emphasized, "To demonstrate our commitment, Moshe Levinson, our CEO, and Yunsang Park, President of BBT.live Inc., our operational subsidiary strategically positioned in New-Jersey, USA, will actively participate in the event in Las-Vegas."

"The CloudGuard integration into BeBroadband™ underscores BBT.live's unwavering commitment to providing secured connectivity," said Itai Greenberg, Chief Strategy Officer at Check Point "Service providers can now expedite their customers' journey to the cloud with optimized connectivity and heightened security."

About BBT.live

BBT.live is a leading provider of innovative networking solutions dedicated to empowering businesses and Service Providers with cutting-edge technologies. With focus on efficiency, security, and innovation, BBT.live is committed driving success in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Founded in mid-2020 by highly experienced individuals in the cybersecurity, telecom, and networking domains, amassing over 40 years of collective expertise. Primary R&D center is based in Tel-Aviv, complemented by its operational subsidiary, BBT.live Inc., strategically positioned in New-Jersey, USA.

