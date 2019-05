Eyal Lapidot Appointed CEO of the Shikun & Binui Group

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA) ("the Company"), a global construction and infrastructure company headquartered in Israel, announced on Sunday 26th of May 2019, that the General Meeting of Shikun & Binui officially approved the terms of employment and compensation of Eyal Lapidot as the Group CEO. Lapidot, who until recently served as CEO of the Phoenix Group, is expected to take up the post on June 2, 2019.

Tamir Cohen, Chairman of Shikun & Binui: "I am delighted to appoint Eyal as CEO of Shikun & Binui Group. We are confident that Eyal will make a significant contribution to Shikun & Binui and help it realize its tremendous potential."

Lapidot, 53, has an 18-year experience as CEO at several leading Israeli companies, with extensive activities in Israel and abroad. In the past decade, Lapidot served as CEO of the Phoenix Group. During these years, Lapidot led a business transformation in which Phoenix became a profitable and the leading insurance group in Israel.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Tamir Cohen, thanked Moshe Lahmani for his seven years tenure as Chairman and CEO of Shikun & Binui: "Moshe knew how to promote Shikun & Binui to professionalism and to new markets. Moshe advanced the strategy and business development activities of the Group and was a key partner in its growth, success, financial performance and management. In the past year, Moshe has managed to navigate the team with great success in a period of complex and not always trivial changes and transitions. Moshe has left his mark on Shikun & Binui for many years to come."

About the Shikun & Binui Group

The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) renewable energy; and 6) concessions. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

