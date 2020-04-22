Eybna and CannaSoul, Top Cannabis R&D Firms, Join Forces to Prove a Proprietary Terpene Formulation for Treating Viral Infections via Modulation of Cytokine Storm

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prof. Dedi (David) Meiri, Chairman and CSO of CannaSoul and Nadav Eyal, Co-founder and CEO of Eybna Technologies Ltd , announced today the companies have jointly engaged in a mutual assays of CannaSoul's (through its Myplant-Bio subsidiary) Cytokine Storm Assay and Eybna's Novel NT-VRL™ formulation dedicated for treatment and prevention of viral infections - specifically for high-risk populations and treatment of actively ill patients.

Eybna and CannaSoul collaborate to prove a patented terpene formulation for treating COVID-19

CannaSoul Analytics is a global leader in cannabis research and development. Dedicated to developing scientific intellectual property, medical products and technologies. Eybna is a global leader in the research and development of cannabis phytochemicals therapeutic benefits, with a focus on terpenes. Eybna is a reputable manufacturer of proprietary terpene based formulations derived from natural, non-cannabis plant origins to develop novel therapeutic botanical products.

The collaboration will enable CannaSoul's analytical expertise which is based on accumulated clinical data and Prof. Meiri's pioneering research to customize Eybna's NT-VRL™ terpene formulation for optimizing its anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties.

Myplant-Bio's Cytokine Storm Assay

Myplant-Bio's Cytokine Storm Assay is a well-established preclinical in-vitro (or practically ex-vivo) assay. It provides evaluation of Cytokine Storm Syndrome with human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (hPBMCs). The FDA considers this assay as a good predictor for cytokine storm response and immunotoxicity, and it is commonly required in the development of biological treatments. The Cytokine Storm Assay evaluates the inhibitory effect of test items on cytokine secretion from human PBMCs, in response to bacterial Lipopolysaccharides (LPS - a cytokine storm inducing agent).

NT-VRL™ Formulation

NT-VRL™ unique terpene formulation consumed by direct inhalation is aimed at fighting viral diseases and the novel COVID-19. Since the emergence of the 2002 SARS-Coronavirus outbreak, considerable efforts have been put into antiviral research to evaluate compounds for their antiviral activity in an attempt to prevent a re-emergence of the disease. Terpenes were found to be effective potential antiviral agents both in-vitro and in-vivo. It was proved that specific terpenes that come in contact with the virus reduce its virulence and attenuate it by withholding a certain protein that replicates the RNA preventing it from penetrating healthy cells and use them as hosts for its replication.

"Our lab has been approved to operate as a corona lab, and in doing so, we are promoting 2 studies based on existing cannabis studies: First, we will try to identify the plant's own molecules that are capable of suppressing the immune response to the COVID-19 coronavirus, which causes inflammation and severe disease in cannabis plants. "To lower the immune system response without suppressing it, thereby providing better complementary treatment to the steroids, which completely suppress the immune system," said CannaSoul Chairman Prof. Dedi Meiri.

The second study that CannaSoul is working on is about the ACE2 receptor - which allows the virus to inject its genetic expression into human cells and thus proliferate. "There is a process that examines the effect of cannabis molecules on proteins as well," explains Prof. Meiri, "and we are now examining which ones are relevant to the same receptor, with the goal of reducing its expression, making it difficult for the virus to enter the cell and proliferate."

Eybna's CEO Nadav Eyal remarked, "NT-VRL™ is a patented formulation composed of specific terpenes, proven for their anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties."

The NT-VRL™ formulation intended to be used via inhalation. This delivery method dramatically increases the terpenes' bioavailability by directly contacting the infected cells in the respiratory system. "This type of delivery method is a game-changer enabling us to achieve therapeutic qualities from these unique phytochemicals like never before," Eyal added.

"Eybna's data, formulating expertise and large-scale production capacity, combined with CannaSoul's unique capability to demonstrate the formulation's activity on human cells, is an important step in the development of effective treatment, easily accessible to patients worldwide."

ABOUT CANNASOUL ANALYTICS

CannaSoul Analytics is a global leader in cannabis research and development. Dedicated to developing scientific intellectual property, medical products and technologies, CannaSoul is backed by our robust scientific analysis. Founded by world-renowned cannabis researcher Prof. Dedi Meiri from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, CannaSoul utilizes proprietary analytical expertise based on our accumulated clinical data and Prof. Meiri's pioneering research. Adhering to the principles and spirit of GCLP, the company is accredited under ISO 17025 and operates under the supervision of the Israel Health Ministry's Cannabis Unit.

For more information about CannaSoul visit: www.cannasoul.co.il

ABOUT EYBNA TECHNOLOGIES

Eybna is a technology company and a leading terpene manufacturer. Eybna's forward-thinking R&D center aims to contribute to the health of mankind by utilizing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals, with a focus on terpenes. Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide. Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.

For more information about Eybna visit: www.eybna.com

