FAA Ensures D-Fend Solutions' EnforceAir2 Safe with Airport Operations, Navigation, Air Traffic Services, and the Efficient Operation of the NAS

FAA evaluated EnforceAir2 as part of a plan for the certification, permitting, authorizing, and allowing UAS detection and mitigation in the National Airspace System

RA'ANANA, Israel, and MCLEAN, Va., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions, the leader in field-proven radio frequency (RF) cyber-based, non-kinetic, non-jamming, counter-drone takeover technology, has received additional confirmation from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for EnforceAir2, the award-winning counter-drone technology acclaimed for its ability to provide protection from unmanned aircraft systems, following completion of a series of evaluations related to airport operational continuity.

In communications with D-Fend Solutions, the FAA commented that, "The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) evaluated EnforceAir2's (EA2) ability to detect, track, and identify potential risks posed by errant or hostile unmanned aircraft systems, and ensured the system does not adversely impact or interfere with safe airport operations, navigation, air traffic services, or the safe and efficient operation of the National Airspace System. This evaluation was conducted as part of Section 383(a) of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018," which requires the FAA to develop a plan for certifying, permitting, authorizing, or allowing UAS detection and mitigation systems in the National Airspace System (NAS).

"This assurance by the FAA is a significant milestone for EnforceAir2 toward fulfilling its vision of surgical detection and mitigation of drone threats within the National Airspace System," said Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions. "Our mission to ensure control and continuity in airports has been advanced by this recognition, which is a testament to our ability to provide safe and effective counter-drone solutions."

This acknowledgment continues to highlight EnforceAir's impactful recognition by the FAA for counter-drone technology. In 2023, D-Fend was selected for participation in the FAA's Airport UAS Detection and Mitigation Research Program at Atlantic City International Airport (KACY) and Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR). The program aims to enable the agency to work with other federal departments to ensure that systems are being developed, tested, or deployed to detect and mitigate potential risks posed by errant or hostile UAS operations.

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone, cyber-takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety, and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments to overcome both current and emerging drone threats. With thousands of successful deployments performed worldwide, in the most challenging real-life scenarios and for the most demanding end users, EnforceAir, the company's core offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event, critical infrastructure, and other environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is deployed by top-tier U.S. government agencies – including with U.S. military, federal law enforcement, and homeland security – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for safe landings and controlled outcomes, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation, and everyday life.

