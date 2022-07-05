Fairtility Granted CE Mark Under New European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) for AI Decision Support Tool, CHLOE EQ™

CHLOE EQ™ is the first AI-powered decision support tool for embryo classification and selection to achieve CE MDR approval

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtility™, the transparent AI innovator powering in vitro fertilization (IVF) for improved outcomes, today announced its AI decision support tool CHLOE EQ™ earned the CE Mark under the European Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) regulatory requirements. CHLOE EQ™ is now commercially available to IVF fertility clinics across Europe.

CHLOE EQ™ is an AI decision support tool that was developed to provide Embryo Viability Assessment which supports the prediction of blastulation, the prediction of implantation and ploidy and, ranks embryos in order of priority. It also provides automatic annotations for morphokinetic and PN count which support fertilization assessment.

According to Dr. Cristina Hickman, Fairtility VP of Clinical Affairs and leading embryology expert, "Traditionally, embryo evaluation and selection has been a manual process, limiting patient access to treatment while also opening the door for human error. One of the key advantages that CHLOE EQ™, the transparent AI-driven embryo quality assessment tool, was designed to offer is accuracy and consistency in assessment. CHLOE's proprietary AI-based algorithms become more accurate the more data it gathers, leading to uniform and accurate embryo assessment."

The information provided by CHLOE EQ™ can then assist embryologists and IVF professionals in the decision of prioritizing the most viable embryo for treatment, especially when there are multiple embryos deemed suitable.

CHLOE EQ™ is designed to add efficiency to embryologists' workflow, automating manual steps, including annotation of each embryo and written daily observations into each patient's electronic medical record (EMR). Embryologists verify the system's automatic annotations that are then immediately integrated from the Time Lapse Incubator (TLI) directly into the EMR.

"Having gained regulatory acknowledgement in Europe, under the more stringent directive that the CE MDR provides, we are now commercially launching CHLOE EQ™ in clinics across the EU while continuing to uphold the highest standard of this classification," said Eran Eshed, CEO and Co-Founder of Fairtility. "With the EU IVF market size estimated to reach over $2 billion by 2027, we see tremendous opportunities to demonstrate the clinical efficacy and impact of CHLOE EQ™ ahead of US market entry."

The European MDR came into effect in May 2021 and serves as the new European legal framework for medical devices. MDR has more stringent requirements for demonstrated compliance, vis a vis the obsolete Medical Device Directive (MDD), the previous industry standard.

Fairtility is showcasing CHLOE EQ™ at the 38th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE), taking place in Milan Italy from July 3-6, 2022 with five oral presentations and seven posters supporting the clinical impact of the product.

Fairtility™ is powering in vitro fertilization (IVF) through transparent AI to improve outcomes. Equipping clinicians and their patients with unparalleled visibility into IVF treatment, CHLOE™ (Cultivating Human Life through Optimal Embryos) is the first and only transparent AI-based decision support tool that provides clinicians with complete visibility into the clinical and laboratory parameters that make up data output to help improve IVF outcomes. Beginning with CHLOE EQ™, a proprietary embryo grading platform, Fairtility is on a path to expand CHLOE™'s application to span the full IVF journey - from infertility cause assessment through transfer optimization. To learn more about Fairtility™ or schedule a demo, visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

