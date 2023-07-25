FamilyKeeper Parental Control App Receives Numerous Awards with Latest Product Innovation

Powered by cybersecurity leader ReasonLabs, FamilyKeeper has received international recognition for its AI-driven app to make parenting easier in the digital world

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today announced its FamilyKeeper parental control app recently received numerous prestigious awards for child safety and security, excellence, reliability, user experience. The awards include a Gold Award from the Mom's Choice Awards , a 2023 Winner from the National Parenting Product Awards , and a 5-Star Certification from the Educational App Store organization.

The awards coincide with the release of a set of new features on the FamilyKeeper parental control app that include Advanced Screen Time features, YouTube Restricted Mode, Content Filter , and more. Along with the newly released features, FamilyKeeper helps parents to monitor interactions and conversations on social media, track their child's location, provides cyberbullying protection , and helps parents fight screen addiction by restricting the time their kids spend on their devices. FamilyKeeper is available for download in both the App Store and the Google Play Store .

"We are extremely proud and thankful to receive these prestigious awards," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "FamilyKeeper is a critical part of our cybersecurity suite and I'm glad to say that hundreds of thousands of families across the world are utilizing it. Today's kids are consuming more digital content than ever before and as new platforms develop, it's a continuous challenge for parents and guardians to ensure their kids are protected. We are here to help parents ensure their kids are safe in today's connected world."

"Parents face a set of challenges that generations before us never had to deal with," said Einav Noy Haber, VP of Parental Control at ReasonLabs. "FamilyKeeper provides parents with the mechanisms they need to ensure their children are protected in the extremely complex digital world. FamilyKeeper addresses safety issues facing families and then provides solutions for the different scenarios that kids and parents may face by sharing alerts, tips, and advice from digital parenting experts."

FamilyKeeper is a part of ReasonLabs' industry-leading suite of consumer-focused cybersecurity products, which includes its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection , Endpoint Detection and Response , VPN , DNS , and more. Led by cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and machine-learning experts, ReasonLabs delivers the highest levels of cybersecurity protection and privacy to home users worldwide. FamilyKeeper is available for download today on both iOS and Android .

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a leading cybersecurity company equipping tens of millions of home users with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files around the world to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real-time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, together with its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-Founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman—an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender—ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com .

