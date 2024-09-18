Fast Photonics demonstrates its latest 1.6T SiPh Based Transceiver at ECOC 2024

The new 1.6T transceiver line offers best in class power dissipation and cost competitive pricing. To mitigate any potential supply chain disruptions, Fast Photonics is offering these products from dual manufacturing sites.

The 1.6T product line offers DSP, LPO and LRO products both multi-mode and single mode solutions. The initial products will be available in OSFP formats.

"We are excited to be showcasing our 1.6T SiPh based transceivers at ECOC 2024," stated Anthony Musto, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Fast Photonics. "This launch marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering top quality products with availability from both North American and Asian manufacturing sites."

Visit Fast Photonics at Stand A32 to meet with product experts and executive management to explore the 1.6T SiPh based transceiver and our full range of products.

About Fast Photonics

Fast Photonics is an advanced photonics manufacturer committed to USA based manufacturing of high-speed optical transceivers and subassemblies. With facilities located near Dallas, TX USA employs cutting-edge clean rooms equipped with precision assembly, alignment, testing and inspection equipment. Our technical experts and manufacturing engineers collaborate to fabricate intricate optical components and modules. The facility's automation systems streamline the assembly process and enhance production efficiency. Rigorous quality control measures, including stringent testing protocols, ensure high performance of each optical transceiver that rolls from assembly line. This facility plays a pivotal role in maintaining the highest standards of manufacturing excellence. Please visit our website for more details at www.fast-photonics.com

For more information, please contact:

Fast Photonics

Anthony Musto

Vice President Sales and Marketing

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507589/Fast_Photonics.jpg

SOURCE Fast Photonics