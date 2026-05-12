Faye Expands U.S. Headquarters in Richmond, Opening New Office to Fuel Rapid Growth

Marks next phase of scaling for the AI-powered travel protection platform, with continued investment in its local presence

RICHMOND, Va., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faye, the leading AI-powered platform for travel coverage and care, today announced the opening of its new U.S. headquarters in Richmond's West End. The 6,100-square-foot space marks a major milestone in the company's continued expansion following its recent recognition as a TIME Best Invention, and positions Faye to scale operations during a period of rapid growth.

Deepening its Richmond roots

Faye's connection to Richmond dates back to before its 2022 launch, beginning with the hiring of Jeff Rolander, VP of Customer Experience & Claims. Rolander—named one of Virginia's "100 People To Meet, Innovators"—previously held a similar leadership role at Allianz Partners USA and has since built Faye's Richmond team to 60 employees.

Faye has attracted top talent thanks to its modern, tech-forward approach to an industry long overdue for innovation. Through its AI-powered app, travelers can protect trips—domestic or international—in as little as 60 seconds, receive real-time flight alerts, access telemedicine doctors, chat with a 24/7 support concierge, and file and receive reimbursements on approved claims directly to their phone's wallet. Together, these features and many more have made Faye a trusted travel protector and companion for Americans.

Jeff Rolander, VP of Customer Experience & Claims, Faye: "Richmond has long been an insurance hub, and we've been fortunate to attract exceptional talent from across the industry. What draws experienced professionals to Faye is our mission to power the freedom to roam confidently by coupling smart tech with a deeply human approach. We're setting a new standard in a space that hasn't always met traveler expectations, from proactive financial solutions to real-time assistance and seamless claims."

Faye's fresh approach has gone the distance in impressing travelers and travel partners, all the way to 4.8/5 stars on Trustpilot and around 20 awards in just four years, cementing the company as the highest-rated provider among Americans.

Built for what's next

The new headquarters reflects the company's accelerating momentum. As the fastest-growing travel protection platform in the U.S., Faye plans to grow its Richmond team—primarily in Claims, Customer Experience, Operations and Human Resources.

Beyond Richmond, Faye is actively hiring across the U.S. and globally, with a focus on business development, strategic partnerships and R&D. All openings can be found at withfaye.com/careers.

Looking ahead, the company is expanding its product to power more travel brands, including airlines, cruise lines, online travel agencies and more. Faye is also building new financial solutions within its award-winning app, while continuing to enhance its Advisor Portal to better equip travel advisors and partners.

About Faye

Faye is an award-winning travel platform that holistically looks after you when you're away from home, through strong insurance, real-time intelligence and proactive financial solutions. Combining full coverage, 24/7 support, and near-instant payouts on common travel hiccups straight to your phone's wallet, Faye has become the highest-rated, fastest-growing and most retentive travel protection provider among Americans. With a quick, friendly, and easy-to-understand approach, we have proudly been named a top travel insurance provider by The Wall Street Journal, a TIME Best Invention and a best travel insurance for families by CNBC. Learn more at www.withfaye.com.

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Contact:

Lauren Gumport

Vice President of Communications & Brand

[email protected]

SOURCE Faye