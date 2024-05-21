FDA Has Granted Innocan Pharma a Meeting Date for LPT-CBD for Chronic Pain

The regulatory approval process with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has commenced for Innocan's LPT-CBD release technology, marking a key step in the advancement of non-opioid pain management

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce significant advancements in the regulatory process for its Liposome-Cannabidiol (LPT-CBD) technology, which provides an innovative solution in non-opioid pain management. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has granted Innocan an Investigational New Drug ("IND") number and approved an initial meeting with the Company to discuss the strategic path forward.

The meeting with the FDA has been set for July 31, 2024, where Innocan will present its preclinical results and proposed clinical development plan. This meeting is key to launching human clinical trials for the LPT-CBD injectable drug, developed to provide a novel treatment option for chronic pain.

"We are very pleased with this crucial step towards launching our IND program for LPT-CBD in the United States," commented Iris Bincovich CEO of Innocan Pharma. "This upcoming FDA consultation is pivotal, poised to set the stage for our clinical trials and drive forward our mission to revolutionize pain management. We look forward to the FDA reviewing our development program and providing us with guidance on our advancement to human clinical trials."

Continued Iris Bincovich, CEO, "I thank Prof. Chezy Barenholz and Dr. Ahuva Cern of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, renowned experts in liposome research, for their continued efforts providing strong supportive data on LPT-CBD, enabling our upcoming engagement with FDA."

LPT therapy, which requires only one single monthly subcutaneous injection, offers a groundbreaking alternative to opioid-based approaches. Addressing the critical opioid crisis, where, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over three-quarters of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. involve opioids, Innocan's LPT-CBD presents a compelling, life-saving alternative. In multiple pre-clinical trials, Innocan's therapy has shown consistent efficacy of its LPT-CBD injectable treatment, through prolonged and controlled release of CBD in animals with chronic pain conditions.

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies based on advanced cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD- loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for: Pain Management. In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment, Innocan has established a joint venture by the name of BI Sky Global Ltd. that focuses on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

