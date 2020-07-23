Fiamm and Galooli join forces in introducing a new phase in smart batteries

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FIAMM Energy Technology is a multinational company active in the production and distribution of batteries for vehicle starting and industrial use, born as a result of the separation from the FIAMM Group of the business of automotive batteries and industrial batteries with lead technology.

Galooli is a global leader in the field of IoT analytics for connected assets. Its cutting-edge technology enables organizations to perform smarter, reduce operational costs, and increase revenues. To date, Galooli monitors and secures connected assets in thirty-five countries worldwide.

The collaboration of the two companies introduces a new level in fighting industrial-battery theft, which has become a global phenomenon for many operators of remote assets in the telecom and railway industries, among many others.

The Fiamm-Galooli joint work has yielded the most secure battery available - a FIAMM battery equipped with a built-in Galooli unit that increases the battery lifetime, maximizes its performance, enables monitoring and management of its activity remotely, as well as analyzing and predicting its output. The solution is already commercial and available in the global markets.

According to Ronen Barel, the CEO of Galooli, "Working with Fiamm is part of Galooli's vision to partner with outstanding organizations. The Galooli-Fiamm partnership corresponds with Galooli's mission to maximize profits for our clients and sets Fiamm at a technological forefront of battery manufacturers around the world."

Piergiorgio Balbo, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing for Reserve Power Solutions, adds: "We are proud to launch an updated product which is protecting our customers critical and valuable assets. The worthy cooperation with Galooli, a leading force in the field of RMS, has fostered a customer-oriented know-how, able to meet market requirements thus maintaining an excellent standard of quality."

For more information:

Galooli:

Shahar Milman, VP Business Development

Email: [email protected]

Fiamm:

Michela Albertini, Marketing & Communication

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Fiamm; Galooli

Related Links

https://galooli.com/

