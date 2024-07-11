Fintech Startup Okoora Named Among World's Top Fintech Companies by CNBC/Statista

ZURICH, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Okoora, a fintech startup that developed an AI-powered cloud platform for global payments, banking, and risk management, has been selected for CNBC/Statista's prestigious list of the world's top 250 fintech companies for 2024. The list, unveiled on July 10, recognizes companies that have significantly contributed to the transformation and innovation of the financial services industry through technology.

The rigorous selection process by CNBC/Statista involved analysts examining over 2,000 companies based on key indicators such as business model, revenue growth, user base, degree of innovation, and impact on the fintech ecosystem.

Okoora's integrated platform, ABCM™ (Automated Business Currency Management), leverages artificial intelligence to combine operational tools, a foreign exchange risk management system, and access to an extensive network of banks and trading rooms. The platform simplifies currency management, helping businesses of all sizes navigate the global market with confidence.

Benjamin Avraham, founder and CEO of okoora, stated: "Being selected for one of the world's prestigious lists of leading fintech companies is a significant milestone and, more importantly, recognition of the unique solution we offer to the market. While there are numerous payment and online banking companies, none of them address a core component that many businesses need: currency risk management."

Avraham added: "We have simplified a highly complex field, making it intuitive for businesses of any size. We are grateful for this recognition and will continue to work tirelessly, expanding our customer base and partnerships worldwide to enhance the remarkable ecosystem we have built."

Since the launch of the ABCM platform in January 2022, okoora has experienced remarkable growth, accumulating over 15,000 registered business customers. The company achieved profitability in 2023 and operates as a bootstrap without external investments. Okoora employs approximately 100 professionals across multiple countries and is actively recruiting to support its continued growth.

As part of okoora's expansion in Europe, it recently announced its entry into the Polish market, where it will establish a sales office, a marketing and customer service team, and an R&D center to support further product development.

This recognition by CNBC/Statista reinforces okoora's position as an innovative leader in the fintech industry, poised for continued success and expansion in the global market.

