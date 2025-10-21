FireDome Conducts First Real-World Demonstration of Autonomous Wildfire Resilience System

Breakthrough marks transition from concept to field-proven wildfire protection technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FireDome today announced the first real-world demonstration of its wildfire resilience system, a breakthrough milestone that showed the technology suppressing spot fires with automated and precise smart capsules.

The achievement positions FireDome as defining a new category of wildfire response technology. While others have shown innovation in elements of suppression or detection, FireDome's demonstration proves an operational system that unites these capabilities into a holistic wildfire protection platform, establishing Wildfire Resilience-as-a-Service (RaaS).

During the demonstration, FireDome's system demonstrated for the first time that an automated system can detect, target, and suppress spot fires with precision in real-world conditions.

"This is the turning point," said Gadi Benjamini, CEO and Co-Founder of FireDome. "Wildfires are getting bigger, costlier, and harder to insure against. Today's demonstration shows FireDome can act in seconds to protect lives, property, and critical assets before first responders arrive."

"FireDome exemplifies the type of breakthrough innovation needed to alter our relationship with wildfire risk," said Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, former U.S. Fire Administrator and FireDome Advisor. "The integration of automated systems with precision suppression technology creates an opportunity for technology to be considered as a variable in risk-based insurance models and in community resilience strategic plans."

FireDome goes beyond suppression to provide end-to-end wildfire protection services.

What Was Demonstrated:

Launcher in action: real-time rotation, distance adjustment, and precision targeting

Mid-air capsule activation: accurate dispersal of water/eco-friendly retardant over precise targets

Firebreak creation, providing layered defense for communities and assets

Spot-fire suppression: rapid and precise response to stop spread and buy time for firefighters

System design/readiness: showcasing an installed unit on site

Detection and decision-making AI algorithm

Autonomous safety detection of spot fires, human, animal, cars, and aircraft presence

Threat classification and decision-making algorithms to prioritize responses

Why It Matters

Wildfires are no longer seasonal disasters; they're year-round threats that destroy lives and rack up hundreds of billions in damages globally each year. In states like California, the crisis has grown so severe that insurers are pulling back from entire communities. FireDome offers a different path, technology that intervenes in real-time to reduce destruction, safeguard assets, and help restore confidence in wildfire-exposed regions.

By combining automation and AI decision-making algorithms, FireDome introduces a new category of climate adaptation technology: wildfire resilience-as-a-service (RaaS). This end-to-end approach differentiates FireDome from others in the space, who address only one aspect of wildfire risk, by providing a holistic service that integrates detection, protection, decision-making, and suppression.

FireDome plans to begin U.S. installations in 2026, partnering with property owners, vineyards, HOAs, resorts, utilities, insurers, and the fire service in wildfire-prone regions.

For a video: https://www.fire-dome.com/firedome-technology

Images can be found here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1jmobZR0iI3qRhGATzrS1nYsb4zRkiLZP?usp=sharing

