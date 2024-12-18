First Global Market Sizing Report for Ground and Sea Transportation Released by Skift and Travelier

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelier, a leading travel-tech company revolutionizing intercity transportation, has partnered with Skift to publish the world's first official market sizing report for ground and sea transportation. This landmark research highlights a $198 billion industry within the $3 trillion global travel market, marking a significant milestone for an often-overlooked segment of the travel industry.

Defining the Industry

Travelier Acquires DeÔnibus. image: DeÔnibus team

Ground and sea transportation includes buses, ferries, trains, and transfers for intercity travel—not to be confused with urban metros or ride-hailing services. This sector serves as the vital connection between destinations, often providing access to places that flights cannot reach.

Unlocking an Untapped Market

Have you ever taken a bus or ferry abroad and struggled with finding schedules, making bookings, or ensuring a secure payment? If so, you've experienced the fragmentation that defines this industry. With over 170,000 bus, ferry, and train stations globally—far outnumbering airports—ground and sea transportation is a critical piece of the travel puzzle. Yet it remains underrepresented in media and industry discourse.

Travelier CEO and Co-Founder, Noam Toister, remarked, "Ground and sea transportation is essential to the connected trip. It bridges the gap between flights and destinations, unlocking hidden gems that are otherwise inaccessible. This report provides much-needed data to support the sector's digital transformation."

Key Findings from the Report

Global Market Size: Ground and sea transportation accounts for $198 billion , surpassing other travel sectors such as short-term rentals ( $124 billion ), car rentals ( $104 billion ), and cruises ( $66 billion ).

Ground and sea transportation accounts for , surpassing other travel sectors such as short-term rentals ( ), car rentals ( ), and cruises ( ). Digital Opportunity: Despite 82% of travelers preferring to plan trips online, this sector remains predominantly offline, with only 24% of bookings made digitally. The report identifies massive opportunities for online platforms to consolidate market share and streamline the booking process.

Despite 82% of travelers preferring to plan trips online, this sector remains predominantly offline, with only 24% of bookings made digitally. The report identifies massive opportunities for online platforms to consolidate market share and streamline the booking process. Regional Spotlight: Asia leads as the fastest-growing region for ground and sea travel, with nearly all Chinese travelers familiar with online booking platforms. South America , Africa , and the Middle East also present substantial opportunities for digitization.

Asia leads as the fastest-growing region for ground and sea travel, with nearly all Chinese travelers familiar with online booking platforms. , , and the also present substantial opportunities for digitization. Segment Insights: Train travel dominates the market at $102.2 billion , followed by bus ( $77.4 billion ) and ferry ( $18.4 billion ). Regional variations highlight buses' dominance in areas with less-developed train infrastructure, such as Africa and Asia (excluding China and Japan ).

Driving the Digital Transformation

The report underscores the sector's rapid digital adoption, with online booking growth outpacing overall market expansion. Operators are recognizing the increasing demand for digital solutions, mirroring trends seen in other travel verticals like airlines and hotels.

"This research provides the foundation for the sector's transformation," Toister added. "We're witnessing the start of a digital revolution in ground and sea transportation, with platforms like Travelier Connect enabling seamless integration for operators and partners worldwide."

About the Research

The findings are based on proprietary research conducted by Skift Advisory in May 2024, including data from over 2,500 travelers across five countries (the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, India, and China). The research incorporates metrics such as tourism volume, intercity expenses, travel preferences, and online booking trends, providing a robust and reliable global estimate.

About Travelier

Travelier bridges the gap between modern travelers and local transportation providers through a network of digital platforms, including 12Go, Bookaway.com, Plataforma10, DeOnibus, and Getbybus. The company's groundbreaking Travelier Connect platform empowers partners to integrate intercity ticket sales with a single API, unlocking new revenue streams and enhancing customer experiences.

Learn more about Travelier at travelier.com

Media Contact:

Noa Greenfield

VP Brand & Communications, Travelier

Email: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584113/Skift_Travelier_intercity_market_size_report.jpg

SOURCE Travelier