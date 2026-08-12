First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

News provided by

First International Bank of Israel

12 Aug, 2026, 11:42 IDT

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the Second quarter of 2026. Statements reflect accelerated growth and high profitability while maintaining financial strength.

Financial Highlights

Net income for Q2 2026: NIS 583 million.
Return on Equity: 16.0%
Return on Equity excluding the special tax levy: 17.8%

Net income for H1 2026: NIS 1,063 million
Return on Equity: 14.5%
Return on Equity excluding the special tax levy: 16.2% 

The Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution of approximately NIS 558 million, representing approximately 96% of total net income for the quarter. This distribution includes approximately 50% of the net income for Q2 2026, and an additional amount drawn from the remaining distributable profits.
Dividend yield as of June 30, 2026, stood at 6.1%.

Credit to the public grew 20.1% compared with the prior-year period and 5.9% compared with the end of Q1 2026.

The total client asset portfolio grew 20.8% from the prior-year period and 5.7% from year-end 2026, totaling approximately NIS 1.23 trillion.

Shareholders' equity totaled approximately NIS 14.9 billion, an increase of 4.5% compared with the prior-year period. Common Equity Tier 1 ratio: 10.87%.

FIBI Group's net income in Q2 2026, totaled NIS 583 million, compared with NIS 480 million in Q1 2026, an increase of 21.5%, and compared with NIS 637 million in the prior-year quarter, a decrease of 8.5%. Return on Equity reached 16.0%. Return on Equity excluding the special tax levy imposed on the Bank in 2026 reached 17.8%.

Net income in H1 2026 totaled NIS 1,063 million, a decrease of 8.9% compared with the prior-year period. Return on Equity reached 14.5%. Return on Equity excluding the special tax levy imposed on the Bank in 2026 reached 16.2%.

Credit to the public totaled NIS 164.2 billion, up 20.1% from the prior-year period, and up 5.9% from Q1 2026.  The growth in credit risk was driven primarily by lending to the financial services sector.
The Bank maintains a high-quality credit portfolio—exposure to problem credit risk declined 25% in H1 2026, compared with the prior-year period.  The NPL ratio (non-accrual loans or loans 90 days or more past due as a percentage of credit to the public) continued to improve, reaching 0.40% compared with 0.46% at year-end 2025. 

Deposits from the public totaled approximately NIS 251.4 billion, up 11.7% compared with the prior-year period and up 8.6% compared with the end of Q1 2026.
The total client asset portfolio grew approximately 20.8% compared with the prior-year period, reaching approximately NIS 1.23 trillion.

Total net revenues in H1 2026 amounted to NIS 3,449 million, a decrease of 2.5% compared with the prior-year period, driven primarily by macroeconomic shifts in the CPI, interest rates, and exchange rates, and partially offset by growth in financing activity volumes and fee income.

Fee and commission income in H1 2026 grew 9.1% compared with the prior-year period, totaling NIS 937 million.

Shareholders' equity totaled approximately NIS 14.9 billion, an increase of 4.5% compared with the prior-year period. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stands at 10.87%, exceeding the regulatory capital requirement by 1.63% and facilitating the continued growth of the Group's operations and accelerated distribution of surplus capital as dividends, in accordance with the framework approved at the beginning of the year. 

Operating and other expenses in H1 2026 totaled NIS 1,626 million, an increase of NIS 41 million (2.6%) compared with the prior-year period; the increase was driven primarily by an increase in other expenses, and in particular, commission expenses stemming from the Bank's expanded capital markets operations, and was offset by an increase in revenues.  The efficiency ratio for H1 2026 stands at 47.7%, and for Q2 2026—at 46.1%.

The Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution to shareholders totaling approximately NIS 558 million, representing 96% of total net income for the quarter. This distribution includes approximately 50% of the net income for Q2 2026 and an additional amount drawn from the remaining distributable profits. The dividend yield as of 30.6.2026, stood at 6.1%.

Eli Cohen, CEO of First International Bank of Israel: "Developments in 2026 reinforce the insight that financial management demands multidisciplinary expertise and a global perspective. As the leading bank in the Israeli capital markets, we enable our clients to navigate volatile markets while building tailored investment strategies that generate added value.

Alongside our strong position in the capital market, we remain a key financial partner for leading companies in the Israeli economy, small businesses, and individual clients. Our clients' trust and commitment facilitate accelerated growth in our credit portfolio and in client assets. The Bank's strong results for Q2 2026 offer the clearest proof that in an era of constant shifts in the domestic and global economy alike, clients seek, above all, an anchor of stability, expertise, and experience. FIBI continues to deliver just that, while maintaining strong capital adequacy and one of the highest-quality credit portfolios in the banking system.

In addition to expanding our business operations, we are harnessing the latest technology as a significant lever for efficiency gains: the digital revolution and the adoption of AI, automation, and workflow digitization enable us to accelerate the improvement in the Bank's operational efficiency and enhance client service.

As the banking system's leader in dividend yield, we continue to manage our capital actively and effectively, combining rapid business growth with increased value distribution to shareholders."

Condensed principal financial information and principal execution indices*

 Principal execution indices


For the three months
ended June 30,

For the six months
ended June 30,

For the year ended
December 31,


2026

2025

2026

2025

2025










in %

Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)

(2)16.0

18.3

(2)14.5

17.1

16.2

Return on average assets(1)

0.82

0.99

0.76

0.91

0.86

Ratio of total income to average assets(1)

2.5

2.9

2.4

2.7

2.6

Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)

1.7

2.0

1.6

1.9

1.8

Ratio of fees to average assets (1)

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

Efficiency ratio

46.1

43.1

47.7

45.2

46.1















As of June 30,

As of December 31,




2026

2025

2025










in %

Ratio of tier 1 equity capital


10.87

11.54

11.10

Leverage ratio

4.85

5.26

5.04

Liquidity coverage ratio (3)

127

134

129

Net stable funding ratio

122

125

127

Principal credit quality indices


For the three months
ended June 30,

For the six months
ended June 30,

For the year ended
December 31,


2026

2025

2026

2025

2025










in %

Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

0.96

1.19

0.96

1.19

1.11

Ratio of total provision for credit losses (4) to credit to the public

1.08

1.33

1.08

1.33

1.25

Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public

0.40

0.46

0.40

0.46

0.46

Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public

249.2

271.5

249.2

271.5

251.5

Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)

0.04

(0.03)

0.05

(0.04)

(0.01)

Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public(1)

(0.10)

(0.05)

(0.05)

(0.04)

0.01

Principal data from the statement of income




For the three months
ended June 30,

For the six months
ended June 30,




2026

2025

2026

2025




NIS million

Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank


583

637

1,063

1,167

Interest Income, net

1,192

1,290

2,282

2,444

Income from credit losses

(38)

(16)

(38)

(27)

Total non-Interest income

571

551

1,129

1,065

   Of which:     Fees

473

434

937

859

Total operating and other expenses

812

793

1,626

1,585

   Of which:     Salaries and related expenses

450

449

887

902

Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)

5.82

6.35

10.60

11.63

Diluted net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)

5.82

6.35

10.60

11.63

Principal data from the balance sheet




30.6.26

30.6.25

31.12.25










NIS million

Total assets


293,955

262,507

277,833

of which:   Cash and deposits with banks

83,533

79,142

83,776

                  Securities

38,465

37,432

38,266

                  Credit to the public, net

162,601

135,092

146,374

Total liabilities

278,421

247,537

262,634

of which:   Deposits from the public

251,394

225,124

238,509

                  Deposits from banks

1,373

2,141

1,906

                  Bonds and subordinated capital notes

11,551

4,517

6,791

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

14,899

14,258

14,614

Additional data




30.6.26

30.6.25

31.12.25










0.01 NIS

Share price


21,090

24,370

25,050

Dividend per share

750

439

1,191

*       The condensed financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Public Reporting Directives and guidelines of the Supervisor of Banks, which primarily adopt
accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP).

(1)    Annualized.

(2)    The return on equity attributed to shareholders of the bank, excluding the excess of ratio of tier 1 equity capital above the goal set by the Board of Directors (9.50%) and
excluding the special tax levy applicable to the bank in 2026, amounted to 20.0% in the second quarter of 2026 and 18.4% in the first half of 2026.

excluding the special tax levy applicable to the bank in 2026, amounted to 20.0% in the second quarter of 2026 and 18.4% in the first half of 2026.

(3)    The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period.

(4)    Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(NIS million)


For the three months
ended June 30

For the six months
ended June 30

For the year Ended 
December 31


2026

2025

2026

2025

2025

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Interest Income

2,924

3,019

5,641

5,822

11,771

Interest Expenses

1,732

1,729

3,359

3,378

6,949

Interest Income, net

1,192

1,290

2,282

2,444

4,822

Expenses (income) from credit losses

(38)

(16)

(38)

(27)

19

Net Interest Income after income from credit losses

1,230

1,306

2,320

2,471

4,803

Non- Interest Income




Non-Interest financing income

89

117

183

205

312

Fees

473

434

937

859

1,777

Other income

9

-

9

1

11

Total non- Interest income

571

551

1,129

1,065

2,100

Operating and other expenses




Salaries and related expenses

450

449

887

902

1,769

Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment

82

82

165

166

338

Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets

39

36

78

71

146

Other expenses

241

226

496

446

937

Total operating and other expenses

812

793

1,626

1,585

3,190

Profit before taxes

989

1,064

1,823

1,951

3,713

Provision for taxes on profit

405

416

754

770

1,386

Profit after taxes

584

648

1,069

1,181

2,327

The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes

26

16

44

38

35

Net profit:




Before attribution to non–controlling interests

610

664

1,113

1,219

2,362

Attributed to non–controlling interests

(27)

(27)

(50)

(52)

(102)

Attributed to shareholders of the Bank

583

637

1,063

1,167

2,260








NIS

Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank









Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

5.82

6.35

10.60

11.63

22.53

Diluted profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank




Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

5.82

6.35

10.60

11.63

22.52

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(NIS million)











For the three months
ended June 30

For the six months
ended June 30

For the year Ended
December 31


2026

2025

2026

2025

2025


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests

610

664

1,113

1,219

2,362

Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests

(27)

(27)

(50)

(52)

(102)

Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

583

637

1,063

1,167

2,260

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:




Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net

175

126

(59)

164

281

Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)

(19)

(17)

18

9

(69)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes

156

109

(41)

173

212

Related tax effect

(65)

(43)

18

(67)

(86)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling
   interests, after taxes

91

66

(23)

106

126

Less other comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests

2

6

-

6

10

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the
   Bank, after taxes

89

60

(23)

100

116

Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests

701

730

1,090

1,325

2,488

Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests

(29)

(33)

(50)

(58)

(112)

Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

672

697

1,040

1,267

2,376

(1)   Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(NIS million)



June 30,

December 31,


2026

2025

2025

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets





Cash and deposits with banks

83,533

79,142

83,776

Securities

38,465

37,432

38,266

Securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to repurchase

254

275

355

Credit to the public

164,181

136,724

148,014

Provision for Credit losses

(1,580)

(1,632)

(1,640)

Credit to the public, net

162,601

135,092

146,374

Credit to the government

905

1,396

1,607

Investments in investee companies

925

884

875

Premises and equipment

863

855

871

Intangible assets

388

355

404

Assets in respect of derivative instruments

3,694

5,729

3,934

Other assets(2)

2,327

1,347

1,371

Total assets

293,955

262,507

277,833

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


Deposits from the public

251,394

225,124

238,509

Deposits from banks

1,373

2,141

1,906

Deposits from the Government

1,491

1,020

2,032

Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase

4,703

4,180

4,107

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

11,551

4,517

6,791

Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

3,815

6,176

4,336

Other liabilities(1)(3)

4,094

4,379

4,953

Total liabilities

278,421

247,537

262,634

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

14,899

14,258

14,614

Non-controlling interests

635

712

585

Total capital

15,534

14,970

15,199

Total liabilities and capital

293,955

262,507

277,833

(1)    Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 193 million and NIS 180 million and NIS 210 million
 as of 30.6.26, 30.6.25 and 31.12.25, respectively.

(2)    Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 4 million and NIS 21 million and NIS 5 million as of 30.6.26, 30.6.25 and 31.12.25, respectively.

(3)    Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 4 million and NIS 21 million and NIS 5 million as of 30.6.26, 30.6.25 and 31.12.25, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)







For the three months ended June 30, 2026 (unaudited)


Share
capital and
premium (1)

Capital reserves
from benefit due
to share-based
payment
transactions

Total capital
and capital
reserves

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Retained
earnings (2)

Total

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
capital

Balance as of March 31, 2026

918

7

925

(174)

13,714

14,465

606

15,071

Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

583

583

27

610

Dividend

-

-

-

-

(240)

(240)

-

(240)

Benefit due to share-based payment transactions

-

2

2

-

-

2

-

2

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

-

-

89

-

89

2

91

Balance as of June 30, 2026

918

9

927

(85)

14,057

14,899

635

15,534








For the three months ended June 30, 2025 (unaudited)


Share
capital and
premium (1)

Capital reserves
from benefit due
to share-based
payment
transactions

Total capital
 and capital
reserves

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Retained
earnings (2)

Total

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
capital

Balance as of March 31, 2025

927

1

928

(138)

12,983

13,773

679

14,452

Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

637

637

27

664

Dividend

-

-

-

-

(212)

(212)

-

(212)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

-

-

60

-

60

6

66

Balance as of June 30, 2025

927

1

928

(78)

13,408

14,258

712

14,970








For the six months ended June 30, 2026 (unaudited)


Share
capital and
premium (1)

Capital reserves
from benefit due
to share-based
payment
transactions

Total capital
and capital
reserves

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Retained
earnings (2)

Total

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
capital

Balance as of December 31, 2025 (audited)

927

3

930

(62)

13,746

14,614

585

15,199

Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

1,063

1,063

50

1,113

Dividend

-

-

-

-

(752)

(752)

-

(752)

Repurchase of shares

(9)

-

(9)

-

-

(9)

-

(9)

Benefit due to share-based payment transactions

-

6

6

-

-

6

-

6

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

-

-

(23)

-

(23)

-

(23)

Balance as of June 30, 2026

918

9

927

(85)

14,057

14,899

635

15,534








For the six months ended June 30, 2025 (unaudited)


Share
capital and
premium(1)

Capital reserves
from benefit due
to share-based
payment
transactions

Total capital
and capital
reserves

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Retained
earnings(2)

Total

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
capital

Balance as of December 31, 2024 (audited)

927

-

927

(178)

12,681

13,430

654

14,084

Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

1,167

1,167

52

1,219

Dividend

-

-

-

-

(440)

(440)

-

(440)

Benefit due to share-based payment transactions

-

1

1

-

-

1

-

1

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

-

-

100

-

100

6

106

Balance as of June 30, 2025

927

1

928

(78)

13,408

14,258

712

14,970







For the year ended December 31, 2025 (audited)


Share
capital and
premium (1)

Capital reserves
from benefit due
to share-based
payment
transactions

Total capital
and capital
reserves

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Retained
earnings (2)

Total

Non-
controlling interests

Total
capital

Balance as of December 31, 2024

927

-

927

(178)

12,681

13,430

654

14,084

Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

2,260

2,260

102

2,362

Dividend

-

-

-

-

(1,195)

(1,195)

(181)

(1,376)

Benefit due to share-based payment transactions

-

3

3

-

-

3

-

3

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

-

-

116

-

116

10

126

Balance as of December 31, 2025

927

3

930

(62)

13,746

14,614

585

15,199

(1)    Including share premium of NIS 304 million as from 1992 onwards (as of 30.6.25 and 31.12.25 - NIS 313 million).

(2)    Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

Contact:
Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel
[email protected]
+972-3-519-6224

 

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel

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