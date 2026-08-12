First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the Second quarter of 2026. Statements reflect accelerated growth and high profitability while maintaining financial strength.

Financial Highlights

Net income for Q2 2026: NIS 583 million.

Return on Equity: 16.0%

Return on Equity excluding the special tax levy: 17.8%

Net income for H1 2026: NIS 1,063 million

Return on Equity: 14.5%

Return on Equity excluding the special tax levy: 16.2%

The Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution of approximately NIS 558 million, representing approximately 96% of total net income for the quarter. This distribution includes approximately 50% of the net income for Q2 2026, and an additional amount drawn from the remaining distributable profits.

Dividend yield as of June 30, 2026, stood at 6.1%.

Credit to the public grew 20.1% compared with the prior-year period and 5.9% compared with the end of Q1 2026.

The total client asset portfolio grew 20.8% from the prior-year period and 5.7% from year-end 2026, totaling approximately NIS 1.23 trillion.

Shareholders' equity totaled approximately NIS 14.9 billion, an increase of 4.5% compared with the prior-year period. Common Equity Tier 1 ratio: 10.87%.

FIBI Group's net income in Q2 2026, totaled NIS 583 million, compared with NIS 480 million in Q1 2026, an increase of 21.5%, and compared with NIS 637 million in the prior-year quarter, a decrease of 8.5%. Return on Equity reached 16.0%. Return on Equity excluding the special tax levy imposed on the Bank in 2026 reached 17.8%.

Net income in H1 2026 totaled NIS 1,063 million, a decrease of 8.9% compared with the prior-year period. Return on Equity reached 14.5%. Return on Equity excluding the special tax levy imposed on the Bank in 2026 reached 16.2%.

Credit to the public totaled NIS 164.2 billion, up 20.1% from the prior-year period, and up 5.9% from Q1 2026. The growth in credit risk was driven primarily by lending to the financial services sector.

The Bank maintains a high-quality credit portfolio—exposure to problem credit risk declined 25% in H1 2026, compared with the prior-year period. The NPL ratio (non-accrual loans or loans 90 days or more past due as a percentage of credit to the public) continued to improve, reaching 0.40% compared with 0.46% at year-end 2025.

Deposits from the public totaled approximately NIS 251.4 billion, up 11.7% compared with the prior-year period and up 8.6% compared with the end of Q1 2026.

The total client asset portfolio grew approximately 20.8% compared with the prior-year period, reaching approximately NIS 1.23 trillion.

Total net revenues in H1 2026 amounted to NIS 3,449 million, a decrease of 2.5% compared with the prior-year period, driven primarily by macroeconomic shifts in the CPI, interest rates, and exchange rates, and partially offset by growth in financing activity volumes and fee income.

Fee and commission income in H1 2026 grew 9.1% compared with the prior-year period, totaling NIS 937 million.

Shareholders' equity totaled approximately NIS 14.9 billion, an increase of 4.5% compared with the prior-year period. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stands at 10.87%, exceeding the regulatory capital requirement by 1.63% and facilitating the continued growth of the Group's operations and accelerated distribution of surplus capital as dividends, in accordance with the framework approved at the beginning of the year.

Operating and other expenses in H1 2026 totaled NIS 1,626 million, an increase of NIS 41 million (2.6%) compared with the prior-year period; the increase was driven primarily by an increase in other expenses, and in particular, commission expenses stemming from the Bank's expanded capital markets operations, and was offset by an increase in revenues. The efficiency ratio for H1 2026 stands at 47.7%, and for Q2 2026—at 46.1%.

The Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution to shareholders totaling approximately NIS 558 million, representing 96% of total net income for the quarter. This distribution includes approximately 50% of the net income for Q2 2026 and an additional amount drawn from the remaining distributable profits. The dividend yield as of 30.6.2026, stood at 6.1%.

Eli Cohen, CEO of First International Bank of Israel: "Developments in 2026 reinforce the insight that financial management demands multidisciplinary expertise and a global perspective. As the leading bank in the Israeli capital markets, we enable our clients to navigate volatile markets while building tailored investment strategies that generate added value.

Alongside our strong position in the capital market, we remain a key financial partner for leading companies in the Israeli economy, small businesses, and individual clients. Our clients' trust and commitment facilitate accelerated growth in our credit portfolio and in client assets. The Bank's strong results for Q2 2026 offer the clearest proof that in an era of constant shifts in the domestic and global economy alike, clients seek, above all, an anchor of stability, expertise, and experience. FIBI continues to deliver just that, while maintaining strong capital adequacy and one of the highest-quality credit portfolios in the banking system.

In addition to expanding our business operations, we are harnessing the latest technology as a significant lever for efficiency gains: the digital revolution and the adoption of AI, automation, and workflow digitization enable us to accelerate the improvement in the Bank's operational efficiency and enhance client service.

As the banking system's leader in dividend yield, we continue to manage our capital actively and effectively, combining rapid business growth with increased value distribution to shareholders."

Condensed principal financial information and principal execution indices*

Principal execution indices



For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,

For the year ended

December 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025

2025



















in % Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)

(2)16.0

18.3

(2)14.5

17.1

16.2 Return on average assets(1) 0.82 0.99 0.76 0.91 0.86 Ratio of total income to average assets(1) 2.5 2.9 2.4 2.7 2.6 Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1) 1.7 2.0 1.6 1.9 1.8 Ratio of fees to average assets (1) 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 Efficiency ratio 46.1 43.1 47.7 45.2 46.1





























As of June 30,



As of December 31,







2026



2025



2025



















in % Ratio of tier 1 equity capital





10.87



11.54



11.10 Leverage ratio



4.85

5.26

5.04 Liquidity coverage ratio (3)



127

134

129 Net stable funding ratio



122

125

127

Principal credit quality indices



For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,

For the year ended

December 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025

2025



















in % Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

0.96

1.19

0.96

1.19

1.11 Ratio of total provision for credit losses (4) to credit to the public 1.08 1.33 1.08 1.33 1.25 Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.40 0.46 0.40 0.46 0.46 Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public 249.2 271.5 249.2 271.5 251.5 Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1) 0.04 (0.03) 0.05 (0.04) (0.01) Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public(1) (0.10) (0.05) (0.05) (0.04) 0.01

Principal data from the statement of income







For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,







2026

2025

2026

2025







NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank





583

637

1,063

1,167 Interest Income, net



1,192 1,290 2,282 2,444 Income from credit losses



(38) (16) (38) (27) Total non-Interest income



571 551 1,129 1,065 Of which: Fees



473 434 937 859 Total operating and other expenses



812 793 1,626 1,585 Of which: Salaries and related expenses



450 449 887 902 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)



5.82 6.35 10.60 11.63 Diluted net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)



5.82 6.35 10.60 11.63

Principal data from the balance sheet







30.6.26



30.6.25



31.12.25



















NIS million Total assets





293,955



262,507



277,833 of which: Cash and deposits with banks



83,533

79,142

83,776 Securities



38,465

37,432

38,266 Credit to the public, net



162,601

135,092

146,374 Total liabilities



278,421

247,537

262,634 of which: Deposits from the public



251,394

225,124

238,509 Deposits from banks



1,373

2,141

1,906 Bonds and subordinated capital notes



11,551

4,517

6,791 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank



14,899

14,258

14,614

Additional data







30.6.26



30.6.25



31.12.25



















0.01 NIS Share price





21,090



24,370



25,050 Dividend per share



750

439

1,191 * The condensed financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Public Reporting Directives and guidelines of the Supervisor of Banks, which primarily adopt

accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). (1) Annualized. (2) The return on equity attributed to shareholders of the bank, excluding the excess of ratio of tier 1 equity capital above the goal set by the Board of Directors (9.50%) and

excluding the special tax levy applicable to the bank in 2026, amounted to 20.0% in the second quarter of 2026 and 18.4% in the first half of 2026. excluding the special tax levy applicable to the bank in 2026, amounted to 20.0% in the second quarter of 2026 and 18.4% in the first half of 2026. (3) The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period. (4) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (NIS million)



For the three months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2026

2025

2026

2025

2025

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)

(audited) Interest Income

2,924

3,019

5,641

5,822

11,771 Interest Expenses 1,732 1,729 3,359 3,378 6,949 Interest Income, net 1,192 1,290 2,282 2,444 4,822 Expenses (income) from credit losses (38) (16) (38) (27) 19 Net Interest Income after income from credit losses 1,230 1,306 2,320 2,471 4,803 Non- Interest Income









Non-Interest financing income 89 117 183 205 312 Fees 473 434 937 859 1,777 Other income 9 - 9 1 11 Total non- Interest income 571 551 1,129 1,065 2,100 Operating and other expenses









Salaries and related expenses 450 449 887 902 1,769 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 82 82 165 166 338 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 39 36 78 71 146 Other expenses 241 226 496 446 937 Total operating and other expenses 812 793 1,626 1,585 3,190 Profit before taxes 989 1,064 1,823 1,951 3,713 Provision for taxes on profit 405 416 754 770 1,386 Profit after taxes 584 648 1,069 1,181 2,327 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 26 16 44 38 35 Net profit:









Before attribution to non–controlling interests 610 664 1,113 1,219 2,362 Attributed to non–controlling interests (27) (27) (50) (52) (102) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 583 637 1,063 1,167 2,260















NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank



















Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 5.82 6.35 10.60 11.63 22.53 Diluted profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank









Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 5.82 6.35 10.60 11.63 22.52

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (NIS million)























For the three months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2026

2025

2026

2025

2025



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests

610

664

1,113

1,219

2,362 Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests (27) (27) (50) (52) (102) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 583 637 1,063 1,167 2,260 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:









Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net 175 126 (59) 164 281 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) (19) (17) 18 9 (69) Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes 156 109 (41) 173 212 Related tax effect (65) (43) 18 (67) (86) Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling

interests, after taxes 91 66 (23) 106 126 Less other comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests 2 6 - 6 10 Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the

Bank, after taxes 89 60 (23) 100 116 Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests 701 730 1,090 1,325 2,488 Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests (29) (33) (50) (58) (112) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 672 697 1,040 1,267 2,376 (1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (NIS million)





June 30,

December 31,



2026

2025

2025

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets











Cash and deposits with banks 83,533 79,142 83,776 Securities 38,465 37,432 38,266 Securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to repurchase 254 275 355 Credit to the public 164,181 136,724 148,014 Provision for Credit losses (1,580) (1,632) (1,640) Credit to the public, net 162,601 135,092 146,374 Credit to the government 905 1,396 1,607 Investments in investee companies 925 884 875 Premises and equipment 863 855 871 Intangible assets 388 355 404 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 3,694 5,729 3,934 Other assets(2) 2,327 1,347 1,371 Total assets 293,955 262,507 277,833 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits from the public 251,394 225,124 238,509 Deposits from banks 1,373 2,141 1,906 Deposits from the Government 1,491 1,020 2,032 Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase 4,703 4,180 4,107 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 11,551 4,517 6,791 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 3,815 6,176 4,336 Other liabilities(1)(3) 4,094 4,379 4,953 Total liabilities 278,421 247,537 262,634 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 14,899 14,258 14,614 Non-controlling interests 635 712 585 Total capital 15,534 14,970 15,199 Total liabilities and capital 293,955 262,507 277,833 (1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 193 million and NIS 180 million and NIS 210 million

as of 30.6.26, 30.6.25 and 31.12.25, respectively. (2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 4 million and NIS 21 million and NIS 5 million as of 30.6.26, 30.6.25 and 31.12.25, respectively. (3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 4 million and NIS 21 million and NIS 5 million as of 30.6.26, 30.6.25 and 31.12.25, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (NIS million)













For the three months ended June 30, 2026 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Capital reserves

from benefit due

to share-based

payment

transactions

Total capital

and capital

reserves

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as of March 31, 2026 918

7

925 (174) 13,714 14,465 606 15,071 Net profit for the period -

-

- - 583 583 27 610 Dividend -

-

- - (240) (240) - (240) Benefit due to share-based payment transactions -

2

2 - - 2 - 2 Other comprehensive income, after tax effect -

-

- 89 - 89 2 91 Balance as of June 30, 2026 918

9

927 (85) 14,057 14,899 635 15,534















For the three months ended June 30, 2025 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Capital reserves

from benefit due

to share-based

payment

transactions

Total capital

and capital

reserves

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as of March 31, 2025 927

1

928 (138) 12,983 13,773 679 14,452 Net profit for the period -

-

- - 637 637 27 664 Dividend -

-

- - (212) (212) - (212) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect -

-

- 60 - 60 6 66 Balance as of June 30, 2025 927

1

928 (78) 13,408 14,258 712 14,970















For the six months ended June 30, 2026 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Capital reserves

from benefit due

to share-based

payment

transactions

Total capital

and capital

reserves

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as of December 31, 2025 (audited) 927

3

930 (62) 13,746 14,614 585 15,199 Net profit for the period -

-

- - 1,063 1,063 50 1,113 Dividend -

-

- - (752) (752) - (752) Repurchase of shares (9)

-

(9) - - (9) - (9) Benefit due to share-based payment transactions -

6

6 - - 6 - 6 Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect -

-

- (23) - (23) - (23) Balance as of June 30, 2026 918

9

927 (85) 14,057 14,899 635 15,534















For the six months ended June 30, 2025 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium(1)

Capital reserves

from benefit due

to share-based

payment

transactions

Total capital

and capital

reserves

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings(2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as of December 31, 2024 (audited) 927

-

927 (178) 12,681 13,430 654 14,084 Net profit for the period -

-

- - 1,167 1,167 52 1,219 Dividend -

-

- - (440) (440) - (440) Benefit due to share-based payment transactions -

1

1 - - 1 - 1 Other comprehensive income, after tax effect -

-

- 100 - 100 6 106 Balance as of June 30, 2025 927

1

928 (78) 13,408 14,258 712 14,970













For the year ended December 31, 2025 (audited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Capital reserves

from benefit due

to share-based

payment

transactions

Total capital

and capital

reserves

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling interests

Total

capital Balance as of December 31, 2024 927

-

927 (178) 12,681 13,430 654 14,084 Net profit for the period -

-

- - 2,260 2,260 102 2,362 Dividend -

-

- - (1,195) (1,195) (181) (1,376) Benefit due to share-based payment transactions -

3

3 - - 3 - 3 Other comprehensive income, after tax effect -

-

- 116 - 116 10 126 Balance as of December 31, 2025 927

3

930 (62) 13,746 14,614 585 15,199 (1) Including share premium of NIS 304 million as from 1992 onwards (as of 30.6.25 and 31.12.25 - NIS 313 million). (2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

Contact:

Dafna Zucker

First International Bank of Israel

[email protected]

+972-3-519-6224

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel