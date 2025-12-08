FIZE Medical Announces the Launch of the FIZE kUO® System in Japan Under Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Asahi Kasei Medical

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FIZE Medical Inc., a leader in smart fluid management solutions for critically ill patients, announced today an exclusive distribution agreement with Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. to launch the FIZE kUO® system in Japan.

Asahi Kasei Medical, a world leader in development and production of devices and systems for blood treatment and purification based on advanced membrane separation and adsorption technologies, will exclusively distribute and support the rollout of the system across leading hospitals in Japan.

This launch marks an important milestone in FIZE Medical's global expansion and reinforces its mission to bring real-time kidney data into clinical decision-making. By transforming urine output into a continuously measured and analysed digital parameter, FIZE enables clinicians to better assess kidney function, support hemodynamic stability, and improve outcomes for critically ill patients.

Strategic Partnership with Asahi Kasei Medical

"Asahi Kasei Medical's leadership and long-standing commitment to improving healthcare in Japan make them the ideal partner for introducing our product," said Dror Zerem, CEO of FIZE Medical. "Maintaining hemodynamic stability in critically ill patients is an ongoing challenge in intensive care. Our collaboration aims to provide clinicians with continuous, actionable insight to support better fluid management and improve patient outcomes."

Shuichiro Inadome, President of Asahi Kasei Medical, added:

"We are proud to collaborate with FIZE Medical to bring this innovation to Japan. The integration of digital kidney data into critical care aligns perfectly with our vision to enhance clinical and patient outcomes through advanced technologies."

About FIZE Medical Inc.

FIZE Medical is an innovative MedTech company dedicated to transforming fluid management for critically ill patients. Its proprietary FIZE kUO® system, commercially available in the U.S., provides real-time, digital monitoring to support precision fluid management, early intervention, and improved patient outcomes. FIZE Medical is committed to redefining fluid management through continuous innovation, AI-driven data insights, and clinical evidence.

https://fizemedical.com

About Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, serves the global market with dialysis products and therapeutic apheresis devices, such as membrane type plasma separators, plasma component separators, and immunoadsorption columns. With a strong focus on intensive care, Asahi Kasei Medical is committed to advancing technologies that support healthcare professionals in improving outcomes and saving lives in the most critical clinical settings.

https://www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/medical/

