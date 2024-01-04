Flash Motors Launch Most Durable Hyper Scooter to Date at CES 2024 - Set to Redefine Electric Mobility

Flash Motors Corporation (Flm), a pioneer in electric transportation, is setting the industry standard with its highly anticipated debut at CES 2024 - elevating rides with cutting-edge controllers and a state-of-the-art Infinity X Hyper Scooter

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2024, Flash Motors is set to introduce a completely revolutionary way to ride – the Infinity X Hyper Scooter. More than just a mode of transportation, the Infinity X boasts an AI proprietary technology that learns your unique riding style, optimizing the engine, battery, brakes, and more for personalized performance. Real-time telematics provides a dynamic performance map according to the type of ride, race, terrain, or track. Continuous connectivity allows the Infinity X to transmit live performance data to a central control center, enabling real-time adjustments for an unrivaled on-the-go experience.

The controllers are the nerve center of the scooter, and these have been completely refined by Flash Motors, raising the bar in terms of performance, and providing unparalleled levels of adaptability, reliability, and efficiency. With cutting-edge features like a stable power supply, advanced control modes, and IP67 certification for superior dust and water protection, Flash Motors controllers are the driving force behind the future of electric mobility.

"If the scooter is the body, the controller is the brain power, in charge of all the primary functions – from acceleration to braking, temperature to overvoltage protection. Our latest scooter, the Infinity X, is made groundbreaking by the meticulous design of the controller, the imperious chassis, and the ability to customize nearly every element of this beast. It's a motorhead's fantasy – a chance to build your dream machine with a beautiful combination of style, safety, and smooth performance, and we cannot wait to unleash it to the wider public," said Joseph Levy, CEO of Flash Motors.

Crafted with a resilient chassis made from lightweight yet durable carbon fiber and precise CNC machined components, the Infinity X is a light, speedy, and safe ride. Powered by an advanced 72V battery and dual BLDC hub motor, the Infinity X Hyper Scooter propels you to thrilling speeds of up to 120 km/h, covering a remarkable distance of 110 km on a single, eco-friendly charge of only six hours. It's not just a scooter; it's a revolution in motion.

Customers can customize their ride through Flash Motor's intuitive website, where they can upgrade various elements of the scooter to suit their preferences.

Flash Motors will be showcasing its new scooter at CES 2024, to be held in Las Vegas on January 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Venetian Expo, Level 2- Bellini 2006. A press conference will be held in the company's meeting room every day from 11:00 to 12:00.

About Flash Motors

Flash Motors Corporation, established in 2016, swiftly emerged as a force in European technology, dedicated to transforming the electric transportation landscape. Organized into four dynamic divisions, each driving the company's ascent, Flash Motors stands committed to innovation and advanced technology. In the heart of speed and excitement lies our Racing Division, showcasing technological prowess in high-performance settings across Europe and the USA. Our cutting-edge technologies not only meet but exceed the demanding standards of the racing world, setting new benchmarks for reliability and performance.

For additional information, visit https://flashmotors.us/. To view Flash Motors' innovative controllers and our scooter site follow us on X or visit our official Instagram and Facebook channels.

Revolutionary Controllers: Unleashing Power and Performance

Flash Motors isn't just redefining scooters; it's revolutionizing the very controllers that power them. Introducing three groundbreaking controllers at CES 2024:

Nano Elite X28K, Electric Vehicle Controller – Elevate Your Ride to New Heights

Nominal Power: 10500

Maximum Power: 28000

Voltage Range: V48-90

Maximum Phase Current: A550

Maximum Battery Current: 350

Model 60A Electric Vehicle Controller: Unleash the True Potential

Nominal Power: 1200 units

Maximum Power: 2500 units

Voltage Range: V48-72

Maximum Phase Current: A60

Maximum Battery Current: A60

Nano Elite X3K, Electric Vehicle Controller - Turbocharge Your Journey with Supreme Power and Precision!

A compact controller suitable for every scooter comes with an installation kit. The installation can be internal or external, depending on the user's preference.

Length: 130mm, Width: 57mm, Height: 50mm

Nominal Power: 1200 units

Maximum Power: 2500 units

Voltage Range: V48-72

Maximum Phase Current: A60

Maximum Battery Current: A60

Nano Elite X5KElectric Vehicle Controller- Dominating the Streets with Unmatched Power and Precision!

Nominal Power: 2500

Maximum Power: 5000

Voltage Range: V48-90

Maximum Phase Current: A150

Maximum Battery Current: 120

