Flash Motors partners with favorite influences to unveil $10,000 hyper scooter mega-raffle at CES 2024

A Chance to Join Network Stars in Winning a Premium Scooter

In a groundbreaking development, several US network stars who have received a view of the technical specifications of Flash Motors' new marvels have entered into commercial cooperation agreements. Notable personalities including Vitalie Vizitiu-Electric Vehicles Space, YouTuber Rob Ferretti, Instagram star Dakota Schuetz, and Internet personality Bob Reese have already posted GIVE AWAY announcements on their social media platforms, urging their followers to participate in this extraordinary raffle.

The Mega lottery will be on Friday, Jan 12, 2024, at 12:00 PT on Flash motors meeting room. The raffle will be broadcast live on Flash Motors Facebook and Instagram page.

How to Enter the Sweepstakes:

Just by following these 2 simple steps, participants could have a chance to win a $10,000 Flash Motors Hyper scooter:

- Like and follow Flash motors pages on Instagram Or Facebook

- Share the GIVE AWAY post on our pages.

The Infinity X Hyper Scooter will be on display at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9-12 at Venetian, Lvl 2 - Bellini 2006, with daily press conferences held in their meeting room from 11:00 to 12:00.

Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXn0alK9sDk

About Flash Motors

Flash Motors Corporation, established in 2016, swiftly emerged as a force in European technology, dedicated to transforming the electric transportation landscape. Organized into four dynamic divisions, each driving the company's ascent, Flash Motors stands committed to innovation and advanced technology. In the heart of speed and excitement lies our Racing Division, showcasing technological prowess in high-performance settings across Europe and the USA. Our cutting-edge technologies not only meet but exceed the demanding standards of the racing world, setting new benchmarks for reliability and performance.

For additional information, visit https://flashmotors.us/. To view Flash Motors' innovative controllers and our scooter site follow us on X or visit our official Instagram and Facebook channels.

