flexiWAN's SD-WAN Open Source Beta Ver 0.1 Now Available for Download

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexiWAN open architecture and open source SD-WAN software is now available for mass distribution, either as a software-only offering or as an appliance on dedicated hardware in partnership with Silicom. flexiWAN 0.1 is an initial beta release intended for enterprise and service provider Proof of Concept (POC) deployments. The software is now available for download here .

flexiWAN's mission is to create the second wave of SD-WANs with an Open Architecture, Open Source model that unchains SD-WAN software from monolithic, vendor-locked solutions. Over 750 telcos, MSPs, SIs and enterprises have contacted flexiWAN requesting information or to conduct POCs since the new offering was announced in April.

flexiWAN can be installed on any virtual machine, bare metal or cloud platform (e.g. AWS), or on dedicated hardware (e.g. Silicom hardware that can be ordered here and shipped directly to facilities throughout the world).

"Our use of Silicom as a hardware partner enables us to provide a turnkey solution which will allow enterprises and service providers to quickly deploy and on-board flexiWAN for their customers and to solve all the logistics of HW handling," commented Amir Zmora, CEO and co-founder of flexiWAN. "We found it easy to on-board flexiWAN onto the Silicom hardware device and to integrate it with our system."

flexiWAN's open architecture is modular and provides all core routing, security, edge, and management components. Towards the end of 2019, it also plans on releasing a comprehensive SD-WAN solution to open source, including its flexiEdge and flexiManage offerings.

Oren Benisty, Silicom's EVP Strategic Sales, commented, "We are pleased that flexiWAN has chosen our company as a uCPE Hardware partner for its next generation networking solution. This SD-WAN solution is another example of how our Edge investments are driving innovation and meeting evolving industry needs."

About this version

The flexiWAN beta version announced today is being released for testing and POC purposes. The key capabilities provided in the beta release include:

Automatic tunnel creation between sites

Flexible user-controlled network topologies: hub & spoke, full mesh and customized model

Support for both physical and cloud CPE appliances (flexiEdge was tested on AWS and can be extended to other cloud providers)

Support of ethernet interfaces

Certified hardware and optimization is available

To enable access to flexiWAN, this version requires only installation of the flexiEdge software. Management functions are provided as a hosted service with which flexiEdge will connect automatically. Self-hosting of flexiManage will be enabled in future releases.

Although flexiWAN is already engaged in advanced POCs with large tier-1 telcos, service providers and enterprises, the free, publically-available download beta limits flexiManage to support up to 3 flexiEdge devices. Companies interested in larger scale deployments before GA should contact us .

Community and support

flexiWAN is also announcing an open source user community and forum as well as advanced POC assistance and support services. For more information, please contact us .

About flexiWAN

flexiWAN is on a mission to create the second wave of SD-WANs with an Open Architecture, Open Source model that unchains SD-WAN software from monolithic, vendor locked solutions. Offering SD-WAN open source is only one element in a broader strategy for flexiWAN to democratize the SD-WAN market, dramatically lowering barriers to entry for companies to adopt it or offer services based on the flexiWAN SD-WAN Open Source. To learn more about the flexiWAN unique approach to networking, visit www.flexiwan.com , and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

