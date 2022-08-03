Flow Security Launches Next-Gen Data Security Platform Following $10 Million Seed Round

First of its kind solution discovers and protects both data at rest and in motion

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow Security today announced $10M in seed funding and launched the first data security platform that discovers and protects both data at rest and in motion. The funding was led by Amiti, with participation from GFC, Amdocs Ventures, and industry leaders such as CyberArk CEO Udi Mokady and Demisto CEO and co-founder Slavik Markovich.

Enterprises of all sizes continue to make heavy investments in technology stacks as they transition to modern cloud application architectures. This new era promises many benefits, but has also led to significant data sprawl and major difficulties in securing data. With the widespread adoption of modern architectures, securing sensitive data such as PII, PHI, financial information, and intellectual property has become a near-impossible task.

Flow Security helps organizations overcome these challenges by continuously mapping and detecting all data-related risks for an improved data security posture. Flow is the only data security platform that supports use cases including discovering and classifying data flows to external services, policy enforcement, automatic data-related threat modeling, and reducing data access permissions to the minimum. Flow has a growing customer base in highly-regulated markets such as e-commerce, fintech, healthcare, insurtech, and more.

"Discovery, mapping and protecting data is usually a manual process, which is not effective in large organizations," says Nir Chervoni, Head of Data Security of Booking.com, "Automatic data mapping should consist of analyzing the actual payload, and not only its metadata. So far, Flow is the only company I've seen that provides that capability for multiple scenarios."

"Security and data protection teams are struggling to keep up with the rapid pace of today, and Flow is making their lives exponentially easier," said Ben Rabinowitz, Managing Partner and Founder at Amiti Ventures. "We're thrilled to be a partner on this journey, and eager to help capitalize on this opportunity to give security teams the technology they need to become business enablers."

"We've reviewed dozens of different data security tools lately, and we weren't satisfied with any of them," said Ralph Pyne, VP of Security at NextRoll. "But Flow's data-in-motion approach is a game changer. It took the platform a few days to map data-related threats that usually take months of manual work to detect."

"Data security is not a new problem, but the challenges are changing and growing," said Jonathan Roizin, co-founder and CEO of Flow Security. "Organizations are moving at a record pace and quickly transitioning to the cloud and cloud-first applications. These transformations often make life easier, but they also make the jobs of security professionals even more difficult. With Flow, security teams are no longer forced to chase down information. It simplifies security and regulatory processes and bridges the gap between security and development teams."

Flow Security revolutionizes data security with the first platform that discovers and protects data not only at rest, but also in motion. Founded in 2021 by Jonathan Roizin and Rom Ashkenazi, the Israel-based company is backed by Amiti, GFC, Amdocs Ventures, and market-leading angel investors.

