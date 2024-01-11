GENEVA, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowBank, a leading Swiss online bank, is proud to announce a three-year partnership with world-renowned tennis player Alexander Zverev. This strategic collaboration marks an exciting chapter in both FlowBank's commitment to sports sponsorship and Zverev's illustrious career.

FlowBank Announces Three-Year Partnership with World Champion Alexander Zverev

As part of this exclusive partnership, FlowBank will proudly serve as Alexander Zverev's official financial partner, supporting him in his pursuit of excellence both on and off the court. This collaboration highlights FlowBank's dedication to fostering talent and promoting the values of discipline, determination, and continuous learning.

Alexander Zverev, the current ATP World No. 6 has achieved remarkable success throughout his career, capturing the hearts of tennis fans globally with his exceptional skills and sportsmanship. FlowBank is honored to partner with him and looks forward to contributing to his continued success.

"We are delighted to welcome Alexander Zverev to the FlowBank family," says Charles Henri Sabet, founder and CEO at FlowBank. "His dedication to the sport and impressive achievements make him an ideal partner for FlowBank. This partnership reflects our shared values and our mutual drive for success."

This collaboration extends beyond a traditional sponsorship. Going forward, Zverev will prominently wear the FlowBank patch on his on-court attire and he will work with FlowBank on various projects to inspire the next generation of athletes and promote financial literacy within the sports community.

"I am thrilled to join forces with FlowBank," says Alexander Zverev. "Their commitment to innovation and excellence resonates with my approach to tennis. I am excited about the opportunities ahead and I am confident that together, we will achieve great things."

FlowBank and Alexander Zverev will collaborate on exclusive content, events, and community outreach programs, providing fans with unique insights into the world of professional tennis and the financial industry. Kicking off this collaboration, Zverev will play a pivotal role as the face of the second edition of the FlowBank Championship—a unique online trading competition exclusively tailored for professional athletes. His experience gained during the first edition in 2023, as well as his remarkable performance which took him to the podium alongside Pierre Gasly and Jan Blachowicz, will be invaluable to the new participants.

This global activation underscores the significance of financial education and serves as a versatile learning platform across various channels.

Furthermore, FlowBank is strengthening its dedication to nurturing tennis talent at all levels as the main sponsor of Swiss Tennis and the Gonet Geneva Open, with both sponsorships spanning three years. Severin Lüthi, the former coach of tennis legend Roger Federer and a longstanding FlowBank ambassador, remains an integral part of this commitment. Presently, Lüthi is coaching the promising tennis sensation Holger Rune, who took part in the inaugural FlowBank Championship. There also, former World No. 1 Martina Hingis served as a host and will continue her active involvement in the second edition.

Building on this, FlowBank continues to invest in promising young Swiss tennis talents by sponsoring 2 players, Flynn Thomas and Thomas Gunzinger, both European and World champions in the U16 and U14 categories, respectively.

Follow FlowBank and Alexander Zverev on social media for the latest updates and behind-the- scenes content throughout this exciting partnership.

About FlowBank

FlowBank is headquartered in Geneva, has an office in Zurich, and a representative office in Dubai. The company was founded in 2020 by CEO Charles Henri Sabet and currently employs over 120 people. The bank provides online investing and trading services and access to over 50,000 financial products at the best prices. It was recently found to be the most competitive trading provider in Switzerland by Neue Zürcher Zeitung. FlowBank is licensed by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and is a member of esisuisse. It is also a member of the Swiss Bankers Association.

